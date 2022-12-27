One victory, 17 overall podiums but also third place in the Constructors’ standings, the worst result of the last decade. There Mercedes he experienced a particular 2022, which started very badly with results that one would never have expected from the silver arrows – the elimination suffered in Q1 in Gedda by Lewis Hamilton is emblematic – but ended in constant growth. Above all, this trend is the one that bodes well for the Brackley team with a view to 2023. Already in the last rounds of the last championship – in Brazil and also in Mexico – both Hamilton and George Russell have shown that they have the possibility of annoying the Verstappen-Red Bull pairing.

Convinced of the team’s potential, eight times world champion among the Constructors, said the former Scottish driver David Coulthard, now a Red Bull brand ambassador and popular television commentator. According to Coulthard, next season could see all three of the most important teams in current F1 challenge for the title: Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. “I think next year Mercedes will definitely be closer – explained the former McLaren driver to the Dutch version of the site motorsport.com – they have a growing trend“. Coulthard then, going a little against the general opinion, has already defined “winning” also the W13 seen on the track this year.

“In principle they already have one car capable of winning GPs. They’ve only won one, two with the addition of the sprint race, but the car has good potential and is in theory a winning car. This is undeniable. I think next year we might even have a three team battle – concluded the Scotsman – with Mercedes and Ferrari both present. That would obviously be great. This also shows that the new regulations, introduced in 2022, are working well.”.