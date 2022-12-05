The 2022 championship ended with an encore of Max Verstappenalready on the top of the world in 2021 and capable, also thanks to the contribution of Sergio Perez, of bringing the Red Bull in the constructors’ championship for the first time since 2013. However, despite these claims, the 2023 could reserve a few more challenges for the Dutchman, especially in direct clashes with other top teams such as Ferraris and Mercedes: while the Brackley house will try to capitalize on the difficulties encountered at the last World Cup, the little horse will in turn try to avoid the mistakes of last season, with a new team principal, still unofficial, in command of the team Red.

Also for these reasons, added to the penalty imposed on Red Bull for not meeting the budget cap in 2021 (with the penalty of 10% less time in the wind tunnel for the development of the new car), Verstappen’s golden period could seriously end in 2023. This , at least, is the opinion of a former Red Bull driver like David Coulthardbearer of the Anglo-Austrian house in the last years of his career before his retirement in 2008. According to the Scotsman, all these factors would lead to the stop of the dominance of the number 1, as explained in an interview with the Dutch site formulae1.nl: “Verstappen’s era may be over after two titles – commented the winner of 13 GPs in Formula 1 – not because he’s not a brilliant driver, but he may not have a title car in the coming seasons. No one knows in advance.”

In any case, Coulthard wanted to clarify the element linked to the competitiveness of the car, very often considered as the only strong point to allow the driver to become world champion: “Winning with a competitive car isn’t easy either – he added – just as Hamilton doesn’t need nine world titles to be considered one of the greatest drivers in the sport, Max doesn’t need three to be considered one of the best. Max is already among the greats – he continued – and it’s idiotic to say that he only got these results because he had a good car. After all, none of his teammates have been able to match him. Max is a beast on the track and manages not to care what people say about him, he’s a machine in his own right.”