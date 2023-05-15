Problems still present

As happened at the beginning of the 2022 season, when the Mercedes had started the world championship as reigning constructors’ champion, the Brackley team is experiencing the same difficulties as then in terms of competitiveness. If on the one hand there is Red Bull which seems to know no rivals, on the other there is Toto Wolff’s team which, in the first five races of the championship, has won only one podium with Lewis Hamilton2nd in the Australian Grand Prix.

Russell-Hamilton: two riders, two different moments

Also thanks to this result, the number 44 is currently ahead of his teammate George Russell in the championship standings, with the latter 16 points behind his compatriot, who is in turn currently in 4th place. The fact remains, however, that the careers of the two Mercedes drivers are experiencing completely different periods: while Russell is behind the wheel of the most competitive car ever driven in his F1 experience, the same cannot be said for Hamilton, who on the contrary, it fails to express its maximum potential.

Coulthard’s opinion

An aspect also noticed by a former driver like David Coulthardwho thus expressed his opinion on the issue to the microphones of Channel 4: “This is the best car George has ever driven, and it must be remembered that he was at Williams before – has explained – while this isn’t the best car Lewis has ever driven. His mind is in a different place, the machine is not talking to him and not expressing his strengths, and you can see it by how unsteadily he is fighting out there. Consequentially, you have two drivers at different stages of their careers: iThe mighty Lewis is still there, but he won’t be able to give his best until Mercedes is as competitive as it was in the past.”

The strength of seven world championships won

To complicate Hamilton’s situation, according to the former McLaren driver, there is also the aspect related to contract renewal of the British, expiring at the end of this year, and which makes the future of number 44 uncertain. This is a problem that does not concern Russell: “George has a lot more on his plate Coulthard added. because he has no doubts about staying for one more year or winning another world championship (which for Hamilton would be the eighth, absolute record in the history of F1, ed). George is doing a great job, and is an absolute asset to the team. That doesn’t mean Lewis isn’t doing a great job, just that the car isn’t talking to him right now. But when he manages to find the feeling, you prove to Russell that you have won seven world championships“.