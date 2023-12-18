by VALERIO BARRETTA

Coulthard, no Jaguar and yes to Red Bull

What we know now as the Red Bull team is actually the direct descendant of two teams that did not have the same success in Formula 1: Stewart and Jaguar. There have been seasons in which going to work in the facilities and with some of the staff who now dominate Formula 1 was madness. For example 2004, when even a David Coulthard by then he refused to drive for Jaguar.

The Scottish driver himself admitted that he rejected Jaguar that year, even preferring the possibility of retirement. But that year came the acquisition of the team by Red Bull: once the team's move to Dietrich Mateschitz's court was over, the former McLaren had no doubts in embracing the new project.

Coulthard's words

“Finally, when I knew I was leaving McLaren, we spoke to all the teams. Martin Brundle was my manager and one of the teams we had a meeting with was Jaguar. I remember telling him that I would have preferred to retire or become a test driver somewhere with the hope of returning to Formula 1 instead of racing for them“, these are the words of the Scotsman.

“With the utmost respect to the people who worked at Jaguar at the time, the management structure and the way they were accountable to Ford did not seem to me to be a winning formula. Then, of course, everything changed when Red Bull bought it and renamed it. In 2005 it was essentially a Jaguar with Red Bull colours, because the whole transition happened late and Red Bull took over everything“. No one will ever be able to take away from the former McLaren driver the satisfaction of having given Red Bull its first points (five in Australia in 2005, another two arrived a few seconds later with Christian Klien in the same race) and its first podium, in the Grand Prix of Monte Carlo in 2006.