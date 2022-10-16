The messes of Suzuka they were only partially overshadowed by Max Verstappen’s title win. If you enter the subject of budget capthen, the second Super Max world title is actually belittled by those who think that Red Bull has violated the rules again this year or has enjoyed undue advantages from unauthorized past developments.

One of the problems that seem to grip the current Formula 1 is the communication. Not only the external one, but also the internal one. In addition to unclear rules, sanctions to be identified with the lantern and media slips (fortunately only those) such as tractors on the track, the FIA ​​must also fix relations with Formula 1 and Liberty Media, which seem to go at a much faster pace .

The lack of harmony between the leaders of Formula 1 is one of the points remarked by David Coulthard. In the “recipe” of the Scotsman to the problems of the Circus there is “lwith the awareness that it is also entertainment. What happened in Suzuka gives us something to talk about, but in purely sporting terms it is not good. F1 has taken a step forward with the new regulations. The riders are able to stay closer and we are seeing better races, and we know this has not always been the case. If we continue on this path, I believe that F1 will be even better, but I believe that there is still a disconnect between the teams, Liberty Media and the FIA. It still doesn’t seem like this relationship is as harmonious as it could be. Better communication between them is the way to serve our fans“, He told Channel 4.

“Sometimes we waited for hours to get a result from the stewards. I know there has to be a fair decision. But last week people turned off televisions and computers all over the world and she went to bed before the official result was announced“, Continued the former pilot. “It can’t be right. When the end is called in a football match, there are no appeals. The fans should be able to trust that they have done a good job in the race direction“.