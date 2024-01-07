Chasing success

Lando Norris he was one of the undisputed protagonists of the 2024 Formula 1 season, especially from the Austrian Grand Prix onwards, when McLaren provided him with a car capable of competing on equal terms with Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin to play for the role of 'anti-Red Bull'. The young English talent showcased his undisputed talent by winning seven podiums.

The only 'void' that the #4 of the Woking team still needs to fill is the one linked to victories. In fact, the 24-year-old from Bristol has never yet managed to cross the finish line first in an F1 race. A lack made even more evident by the success achieved in the Qatar Sprint race by his young teammate Oscar Piastri, a McLaren rookie who proved to be extremely talented, even if still not at Norris' level over an entire season.

Coulthard's thought

Among Norris's admirers there is also the Scotsman – former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull driver – David Coulthard. Speaking in an episode of the Formula For Success podcast, together with former team principal Eddie Jordan, DC praised Norris. “I think that [il prossimo] be yet another year of maturation for McLaren. Landau [Norris] he is a true championlooking for a winning car and, once it has broken through, I'm sure it will get better and better”.

With 13 podiums collected in his career without ever having won one race, Norris is currently first in this particular – and unwelcome – ranking, tied with Nick Heidfeld. The hope, for him and for McLaren, is that this 'curse' can finally be broken in 2024.