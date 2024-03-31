by VALERIO BARRETTA

Alonso, what are you doing in 2025?

In these crazy transfer market months opened by Lewis Hamilton's surprising move to Ferrari, there is one person who is reflecting on whether it still makes sense to continue in Formula 1. It's Fernando Alonsowho has not yet decided whether or not to exercise the option that allows him to remain in Aston Martin also in 2025.

The Spaniard has always stated that he wants to take the first races of the year as a test to understand his competitiveness in a Formula 1 which in 2025 could offer him a more attractive seat (Mercedes? Red Bull?) and in 2026 it will change face again, this time on the power unit side. Whatever the outcome, it is possible that the two-time world champion will announce his future in the coming months: on the scale there are not only factors of convenience (the next team) but also personal motivations and physical fitness. David is convinced of it Coulthardaccording to which the Spaniard is challenging himself in terms of driving for the first time.

Coulthard's words

“It's the first time I've heard him question his driving skills. However, Fernando is very strategic. I don't think he's sending a message to the paddock, but he's really questioning himself at the moment“, this is the comment of the Scotsman a Channel 4.

The Aston Martin factor

Aston Martin itself could have a decisive role in Alonso's decision. It is obvious that if the AMR24 had been born as well as its ancestor, the two-time world champion would have many fewer questions about its future: the car instead seems to be permanently the fifth force and has not followed up on the progress shown in the winter of 2023. And it's true that Honda is in the future, but between now and 2026 there are still two full seasons, and Alonso can't wait that long.