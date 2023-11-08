Fourth defeat in a row for the Lombards. Lecco-Spezia ends without goals

Oscar Maresca

Three points and a red card. For Corini, the challenge against his past is a two-faced challenge. In injury time on the second day of the championship, Palermo only needed a goal from Senegalese midfielder Coulibaly to beat Brescia. The rosanero return to winning ways and climb to third place at 23 points, six points behind leaders Parma. It is the fourth defeat in a row for Gastaldello’s team, absent due to suspension: now his bench is at risk. No goals in the other match of the evening between Lecco and Spezia: Bonazzoli’s men play better, but their opponents close off all the spaces. Both are stuck on 9 points in the relegation zone.

See also World, what a start! France starts great, All Blacks folded 27-13 Palermo-Brescia 1-0 — It’s a heated match from the first minutes, Moncini is the most dangerous of his team: Pigliacelli knows this and saves on two occasions. Halfway through the first half, Ceccaroni picks up an injury and is forced to come out: Marconi comes in instead. But in the 27th minute the rosanero broke the deadlock. Brunori finds Valente on the right, crosses for Coulibaly and the diving Senegalese midfielder surprises the opposing goalkeeper. Moncini continues to create problems for Palermo’s defense, he duets well with Dickmann and in the 34th minute he shoots away from the posts. Before the break, Lezzerini comes out well on Mancuso, avoiding the second goal. In full recovery Cistana tries the shot from outside, rebounded by Mateju. In the second half the usual Moncini heads Papetti’s cross: a near draw. Despite the opportunities, the result does not change. Soleri, who had just come on, headed just over the crossbar in the 64th minute. In the final, Corini, who made his debut as a player with Brescia, also received a red card. It remains at 1-0, an important result for the home team, who return to winning ways after two defeats. Brescia’s negative moment continues with their fourth knockout in a row. See also Colombia vs. England, LIVE: at stake, place in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup

lick spice 0-0 — Alvini’s team starts well with Kouda who immediately challenges Melgrati. Then the guests lose control of the ball and are forced to close behind. The post and a hand from Dragowski prevent Buso from returning to goal. In the 25th minute Novakovich finds the advantage served by his teammate, but Guglielmotti is in the path of the shot and the referee cancels everything for offside. Shortly afterwards, Guglielmotti goes on the counterattack again: Bertola knocks him out. The referee, however, stops the game due to the irregular position of the winger born in 1994. In the second half Novakovich forces Dragowski to save in two stages. Spezia tries to be seen up front with Antonucci, Melgrati is attentive. Andreazzoli’s men took the 1-0 lead in the 71st minute, when the American striker shot wide after a good personal move. In injury time, the 18-year-old Candelari crossed with his right foot which was again intercepted by Melgrati. In the 90th minute he is goalless. See also Karim Benzema: see the headed goal that is qualifying Real Madrid