Servant of the People MP Bezuglaya called for the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny

Deputy head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on National Security and Defense, MP from the Servant of the People party Maryana Bezuglaya called on the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny to resign due to the lack of a concrete action plan for the next year.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was unable to provide a plan for 2024. Neither big nor small, neither asymmetrical nor symmetrical. The military simply said that they need to take away at least 20 thousand citizens per month Maryana Bezuglaya Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The parliamentarian noted that during the discussion of the budget plan for the next year, the Ukrainian military leadership was asked about the future vision of military operations, found out whether funds should be earmarked for rotation and demobilization, and also found out why new brigades were being created and not replenishing existing ones.

Bezuglaya emphasized that during the non-public discussion, “tension grew,” the situation developed in such a way that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not present any idea for 2024, and therefore must resign.

She also stated that the authorities’ dissatisfaction with Zaluzhny’s lack of concrete plans arose in the summer, when the counteroffensive began.

Earlier, Zaluzhny, during a meeting of the contact group on the defense of the republic within the Ramstein format, assessed the situation at the front for Kyiv. The situation is “difficult, but controllable,” the general said.

Related materials:

A few days ago, deputy Bezugla had a conflict with the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force due to criticism of Zaluzhny

On October 20, it became known that Bezugla had a conflict with the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force Yuriy Ignat after the deputy criticized Zaluzhny and accused him of ignoring the problems of the army.

The parliamentarian stated that the commander-in-chief does not resolve military issues, and then published on one of the social networks a photo of the general in the company of Dana Yarovaya, a member of the Public Anti-Corruption Council under the Ministry of Defense. She wrote that the commander-in-chief “has time for a lady,” but he has never visited the territorial recruitment and social support centers (the Ukrainian equivalent of the military registration and enlistment office).

Yuri Ignat decided to remove Bezuglaya from social networks due to discrediting Zaluzhny. The deputy expressed the opinion that his superiors ordered him to do this.

What, the team left? Where did you see the discredit? I wrote about the problems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Do we have sacred topics? General? Mobilization? Preparation? Maryana Bezuglaya Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

In turn, the speaker of the Ukrainian Air Force explained that he removed the parliamentarian from social networks because “she was annoying.”

Related materials:

What is known about a possible conflict between Zaluzhny and Zelensky?

In late October, The Times reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the commander-in-chief disagreed on whether to complete the counteroffensive. According to the publication, the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proposes to preserve the existing territory and prepare for battles next year.

In early November, the Washington Post wrote about a possible conflict between Zaluzhny and the Ukrainian leader. The authors of the material argued that they could turn out to be political rivals, and disagreements between them have only been growing in recent days.

The critical point for the head of state was the commander-in-chief’s article in the Economist magazine about the “stalemate situation” at the front, in which he indicated that the conflict had reached a dead end, and therefore the Armed Forces of Ukraine would not be able to achieve a breakthrough.

Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. He assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue the offensive this year and next.

The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between the president and Zaluzhny signaled a split between military and civil society in Ukraine.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexey Chepa then said that if the United States wants to replace the current leader of Ukraine, then Zaluzhny could come to power.

In turn, the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Ermak, said that the Ukrainian leader and Zaluzhny are not in conflict and are united on key issues.