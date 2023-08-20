In previous seasons of ‘In the background there is room’, various characters have gotten into financial trouble and have fallen for the tricks of the scammer mabel wilson. On this occasion, after being involved in a problem because of Teresa, Felix he had to ask for a loan so as not to lose his girlfriend Zulimar, who is very excited about the idea of ​​living together and getting married. Therefore, the guachiman of The New Hills He found no better solution than to call a supposed lender.

It turns out that shortly after getting the loan for his own land, Félix received a mysterious call asking him to pay the interest and even threatening him.

Is Zulimar in danger because of Félix in ‘AFHS’?

Since Felix and Zulimar they met the scammer mabel wilsona mysterious motorcycle has been watching them in The New Hillsand everything would seem to indicate that it is a buddy of the scammer, who would be in charge of collecting the loan through calls to guachiman. Faced with Félix’s refusal, a first victim with whom to convince him to pay is Zulimar, since the motorist has already seen them together and knows that they are a couple.

They threaten Félix in ‘In the background there is room’

in advance of ‘At the bottom there is room’we can see that Felix He keeps getting calls to pay the interest on his loan, however, he has refused, prompting the mystery collector’s threat. Therefore, the guachiman of Las Nuevas Lomas will be stalked and both he and Zulimar they could be in trouble, even under threat of death.