A health worker shows a dose of the Sputnik V vaccine against covid in Bolivia last Tuesday. Martin Alipaz / EFE

In theory it could, there is nothing to prevent it, but to do so it is essential to carry out many studies. So far, the companies that have developed the vaccines have only tested their own drugs, just those. The clinical trials that we have, at the moment, are all with the same vaccine in both the first and second doses. But that is so because of the haste with which everything has been done to have vaccines that are safe and protect people as soon as possible.

On paper, the idea of ​​vaccinating with two different vaccines, a first dose with one and the second, with another, is possible. But until the necessary clinical trials are carried out and all the parameters are verified: the time that must elapse between the first and the second dose, what is the best combination of alternation, that is, what works better if A first and B second or the other way around … There are many variables that have not been studied or established yet.

Right now this is just a theoretical possibility. There is nothing about paper that makes us think it can be harmful. But it cannot be put into practice until we have the data on how to do it.

Many different types of vaccines will come out in the coming months and one possibility is precisely that, combining them

Many different types of vaccines are coming out in the coming months and one possibility is precisely that, combining them. But now the problem is not that, the problem is the urgency and availability of the vaccines, not the fact of being able to combine them. It appears that scaling up industrial processes to produce millions of vaccines is more complicated than originally thought.

At this time, what we are concerned about is that those that are approved are available. And until there is not enough availability, you cannot start making combinations. And always after the necessary clinical trials have been carried out and the health authorities have approved the combinations that may be most effective.

As vaccines are arriving from different companies, it is possible that someone wonders if it could happen that they put a dose of one and the second of another and that in that way it is not effective or has some negative effect. That if this happened it would have negative effects, we cannot know for sure because clinical trials have not been done. But this confusion is not going to occur. The first because the conditions of conservation of each one of them are different, they are kept at different temperatures, they are rebuilt in different ways, etc … But we must also not distrust the health workers who are vaccinating because they are professionals who know exactly what they are doing. But even if it happens, it doesn’t have to be anything serious. It’s like people who get infected after the first vaccine dose.

This has not been experimentally tested in humans, but has been done in animals and for other diseases

But it is true that there could come a time when regimens of a vaccine are established first of one type and then of another. Experimentally, this has not been tested in humans, but it has been done in animals and for other diseases.

But for the moment what you have to know is that to start making combinations you have to look for something that is better than what we have now. And that no procedure will be used if it does not have advantages: greater efficiency, lower doses, more spaced, etc.

Maria Montoya She is head of the Viral Immunology group at the Margarita Salas Biological Research Center (CSIC) and is part of the board of directors of the Spanish Immunology Society, she investigates SARS-CoV-2.

Question sent via email by ALD

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

