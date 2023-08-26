Ke Characters is in the city of Huánuco to give a massive concert this Friday, August 25. Hours before the show, the District Municipality of Amarilis issued a statement stating that the request for authorization is declared inadmissible and, therefore, the concert does not have the guarantees. The show was scheduled to start at 7.00 pm

The letter in question is signed by the manager of Economic Development of said municipality, Víctor Arévalo, and indicates what the missing requirements are. “The administration in question has not yet met the missing requirements for said purpose, being the following: deposit of the guarantee in cash or cashier’s check and act of commitment to pay the settlement at the end of the event”, read the document.

Document of the District Municipality of Amarilis. Photo: Amaryllis District Municipality

On social networks, fans of the group can be seen queuing outside the premises to enter. Other Internet users on Facebook have been outraged by the measure. “This will scare away businessmen who want to bet on Huanuco. An absurdity from every point of view,” says an Internet user.

Emanuel Noir and his band is already in the city and they were even surprised by a corochano, a typical character of the dance of the ‘Negritos de Huánuco’. The vocalist was encouraged to take a photo with the character and the video of the typical dance has gone viral on TikTok.

Ke Characters in Huánuco: fans enter the concert

the doors of the Lawn Tennis Club opened and users of the VIP areas are already entering the venue that will host the concert. A loudspeaker in the area announces the start of the concert where Emanuel Noir and his band Ke Characters will give a show for their fans.

#cancel #Characters #concert #Huánuco #Municipality #pronounces