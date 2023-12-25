Yerry Mina's time at FC Barcelona was short and unsuccessful. At the beginning of 2018 he arrived at the Blaugrana club, from Palmeiras in Brazil.

Mina only played five games, always starting from the bench. And when it was believed, due to his great World Cup in Russia 2018, that he was going to have greater continuity, the Guachené defender was transferred to Everton, in exchange for 30 million euros.

Apparently his departure from the Catalan club was not specifically due to performance problems but due to the economic crisis that the club is experiencing, that he chose to extract income from it rather than take advantage of it, according to the club's former representative André Cury.

The reasons why Barcelona would think about Yerry Mina

And it is, coincidentally, those same financial problems that, according to Mundo Deportivo, would return Mina to the culé discipline.

“The economy of FC Barcelona continues to affect the operations that the Barça club can carry out both in the winter and summer markets, and if they decide to reinforce the defense they must be very attentive to the market options at zero cost,” he indicated. the middle.

As published, Mina has gained ground and, with the end of her contract at Fiorentina in just six months, it would be an option.

“He already knows what it's like to play for Barça, although his time at the Camp Nou was fleeting. He left money in the box and went to try his luck outside. “Now his contract with Fiorentina is ending and if he returned he would do so with much more experience in important leagues such as the Premier and Serie A,” says the source.

​Will Mina be a FC Barcelona player again? Good things happen when you least expect them and this, without a doubt, would be the most surprising moment to return to one of the great clubs in Europe.

Yerry Mina and Vincenzo Italiano Photo: X: Fiorentina / EFE

At Fiorentina, Mina has not been able to have continuity. He has only played six games with the Italian club, in a season, once again, with many problems due to injuries.

