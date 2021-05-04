A rather curious image is circulating on social networks in which we can clearly see Xbox Live Gold included in standard Xbox Game Pass. We have seen similar images in the past, and many times they are errors. So this is most likely something like that. However, the image we see is a photograph taken directly from an Xbox in which we can clearly read the different subscriptions available within the Xbox ecosystem.

As the image says, not only would Xbox Live Gold be included in standard Xbox Game Pass, but also Game Pass PC. And the price would still be 10 euros. What does not seem to fit completely with this image is that the Xbox Live Gold subscription with a similar price. Will this subscription finally cease to exist and give way to Xbox Game Pass as the base service of the Xbox ecosystem?

At this time, Xbox Game Pass has 23 million users, achieving an exponential growth of the service that at the end of last year reported 18 million subscribers. The change within Microsoft, betting on its idea of ​​an ecosystem seems to have had very good results, after EA Play was included and in addition to the strong commitment with large third party publishers, which we have seen with complete sagas within the service, as well as AAA releases directly to Xbox Game Pass.

If it were real that from now on it would be Xbox Live Gold included in standard Xbox Game PassSo we may be facing a very aggressive strategy by Microsoft to grow its subscribers to its flagship service, perhaps aiming to reach 40 million by the end of the year. The implications of this in terms of improving the quality of Xbox Game Pass are enormous.