Many things can be said about Andrea Agnelli, but at least he’s not afraid of a bad idea. Even by the standards of Agnelli, the Juventus president, this has been a pretty spectacular week, a seemingly endless stream of free thoughts about the future of football, each one somehow worse than the last.

First, there was a strong defense to the next reform of the Champions League, the so-called “Swiss model”, according to which 36 teams would qualify for the tournament and then play 10 group matches, instead of 6, all of them against different rivals.

But, for Agnelli, this was just the beginning. Perhaps it’s easier to think of him as the football equivalent of Stewart Pearson, the political strategist / bland marketing guru perfectly embedded in “The Thick of It,” the British political satire television show. Legacy spots in the Champions League? Ban elite clubs from buying players from each other? Sell ​​subscriptions for the last 15 minutes of games?

The reaction to all these suggestions, of course, was what even Agnelli, I believe, has come to expect: a collection of mockery and scorn, the kind that – in a strange way – unites the various warring football tribes to express hostility to the machinations of a smart, civilized businessman who seems determined to play the role of a cartoonish supervillain.

The fact that many of his ideas came up in the week Agnelli’s Juventus was eliminated Dramatically and unexpectedly from the Champions League by Porto, it merely served to underscore his arrogance. After all, that’s the kind of drama he wants to nullify, inflicted by the kind of team he wants to disenfranchise. In short, he got what he deserved.

But while that reaction is understandable and widely justified, it is not very constructive. As with the “Project Big Picture” —the ensemble of ideas proposed by the owners of Manchester United and Liverpool to reform the Premier League and that was leaked late last year – the immediate rush to outrage means islands of common sense in Agnelli’s train of thought are swept away before they can be adequately explored.

Take, for example, the last of your suggestions. Why would it be wrong, in particular, to sell the rights to see the last 15 minutes of the games? Of course, the clubs would benefit from another source of income, but does anyone suffer from this?

Those who would like to watch the full game could still do so through the subscription package they currently enjoy. But perhaps others, those who cannot afford it or who do not have the time to take advantage of it or who do not want to see a full game, a cheaper, shorter and more specific alternative could work for them.

There will be many who, for example, would have liked to see the outcome of the Juventus game against Porto, once it became clear that the game could end up being more attractive than expected. So why not allow them?

That the idea can be scrapped from the start is due, in part, to the fact that it was Agnelli who came up with it. After all, he is not only the president of Juventus, but also the president of the Association of European Clubs, a body designed to represent the interests of all its members but which – in the popular imagination – is largely used to advance the agendas of the sport’s established elite.

As such, everything that is in Agnelli’s interests is assumed to be automatically tainted not only by his personal interest, but also by greed. By that argument, the expansion of the Champions League is designed to allow a handful of clubs to make more money, at the expense of everyone else, widening the financial gulf that opens up between major league teamsas well as between the major and minor league teams.

The idea of ​​legacy positions – allowing teams with the highest European pedigree to bypass those with less, thereby ensures that traditional powers always have access to the Champions Leagueno matter where they end up in their national leagues – it feels like those teams are being offered an endorsement and away from the consequences of failure, breaking the contract that the sport should be somehow meritocratic and ensuring their money keeps flowing. .

This is undoubtedly true. Agnelli is not defending anything that could harm his interests, those of his club or those of his collaborators. But it is not true that those who stand in his way are acting in defense of a higher altruistic purpose. This week, various clubs – notably the Crystal palace and the Aston Villa– led the resistance to the reform of the Champions League, insisting that it would irrevocably harm national competitions.

And they are right, but their motivations are not purer than Agnelli’s. Both Crystal Palace and Aston Villa benefit very well from the status quo. They have been immensely enriched by their mere presence in the Premier League; they will reject any measure that jeopardizes their privileged place at that particular banquet.

And this is where the problem becomes broader and more damaging. There’s a reason that Agnelli – and John W. Henry, Liverpool’s owner, and Joel Glazer, his Manchester United counterpart, and the powers that be Bayern Munich and Juventus and everyone else – still have bad ideas And it is one that cannot be fully attributed (although relevant) to the greed of the big clubs for trophies and winnings.

And it is that, on some fundamental level, the soccer economy as it stands is not working and was no longer working even before the coronavirus hit, which created a colossal hole in the accounts of (almost) every club in Europe, rich and poor alike.

Ideally, at this juncture, you should be able to pinpoint a single problem – Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City spending, the wealth of the Premier League, or the growing gap between the haves and the haves – and then identify a panacea that make everything better. But it doesn’t work like that. The fairness in European football Top-notch is a vast, complicated and unwieldy issue, which also has no clear solution.

For the big houses of continental Europe, the problem is the relentless march of the Premier League. For the big clubs in the Premier League, it’s the expectation of winning an arms race against teams backed by nation states. For those teams, it is trying to decipher a poster that is designed against them.

Unfortunately, there are no easy answers. But that shouldn’t dictate that all change suggestions are rejected, that the implicit assumption must be that they are all rooted in bad faith or even that self-interest prevents an idea from having merit.

Club owners have the right to want more stable and predictable income or more restricted spending. It is not feasible to require them, as we do today, to simply throw as much money as possible at the wall in pursuit of short-term success. Fans, especially, should know by now that such a strategy rarely ends well.

It is up to everyone, then, to have the courage to have ideas, not objections rooted in tradition or utopian fantasies, but concrete and thoughtful suggestions. The cross-border leagues would they help teams from smaller countries compete? Should elite teams be allowed to sign strategic agreements with partner clubs? Is there a way to make the Champions League more attractive? How do you approach the issue of competitive equilibrium within and between national tournaments? (Answers below).

They will all have flaws. All will generate criticism. But it’s a conversation we need to be prepared for, not one we should avoid just because someone, somewhere, feels it doesn’t align with their interests. We must, in part, because it is the only way to make something change. And partly because if we don’t, some of Agnelli’s ideas could be applied.

a) Yes, of course; b) Yes, too; c) It should start with change the way ranking positions are assigned of the tournament, and d) Staff and expense limits and a combination of a) and b).

