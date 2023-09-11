The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, went back on his commitment not to arrest his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, if he participates in the next G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, and assured that The decision corresponds to justice.

“I don’t know if the Brazilian justice system is going to stop him, it is the justice system that is going to decide, it is not the government,” Lula declared at a press conference one day after the conclusion of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Over the weekend in an interview with Indian television, Lula had given guarantees that Putin would not be detained in Brazil despite an international order arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which accuses him of war crimes.

The accusation is based on the alleged deportation of Ukrainian children during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lula questioned Brazil’s participation in the ICC when other major countries are not signatories to the Rome Statute, that gave rise to it. “We have to study a lot about the International Criminal Court. The United States is not a signatory, why do we have to accept an agreement that the United States does not accept?” She questioned.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a press conference.

According to the Brazilian leader, “emerging countries are signatories to things that harm them. I’m going to think about it carefully.” “I’m not saying I’m going to leave a court. I just want to know why Brazil is a signatory but the United States is not, China is not, India is not, Russia is not,” he declared.

In any case, the Brazilian leader said he hopes that, by the time Brazil hosts the G20 leaders’ summit in November 2024, the war in Ukraine is already over.

Asked about the absence of Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the New Delhi summit, Lula limited himself to assuring that “both will be invited and I hope they will participate” in the 2024 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

“I am making efforts so that when the G20 is held in Brazil, the war will be over, that the Ukrainian people will have returned home, that reconstruction has begun, that food production has returned to normal. “That’s what I want,” she expressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The president of Brazil also highlighted his position on the war in Ukraine that is “exhausting humanity”, although without blaming Russia or President Vladimir Putin.

In a press conference held this Monday in New Delhi, after concluding the summit of The Twenty, The Brazilian president assured that he considers that the war is proving “exhausting” for humanity, Therefore, having raised the issue of peace in the New Delhi Charter “is an important advance.”

Lula also announced his intention to organize numerous events in different Brazilian cities to make it a G20 summit with citizen participation, not just leaders. “We want to show a more participatory and democratic G20,” she said. “We have a year and two months ahead of us.”

Taking the baton of the G20 summit is “placing Brazil again in international geopolitics on equal terms,” ​​said Lula, who believes it is “the least a government should do” for its people.

“In fact, reindustrializing our country requires that international presence,” he added.

The president will focus his presidency on food insecurity, motivated by the war in Ukraine, and resource inequality It will also gain relevance in a G20 in which Lula will insist on a reform of multilateral institutions.

“The World Bank needs a change. In other words, developing countries must be able to manage the bank and also the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” he said.

