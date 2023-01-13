From the latest financial report it has clearly emerged that this is a rather difficult period for ubisoftso as to make one think of possible drastic solutions such as the selling franchises to other publishers, the closing divisions or outsourcing development of some games outside.

To be sure, Ubisoft hasn’t clearly reported those possibilities, but these could be deduced by seeing the statements of Yves Guillemot and his company at the close of the fiscal quarter. According to an interpretation by TweakTown, which draws a parallel with what was also done by Square Enix, the will to reduce costs could lead Ubisoft to consider selling franchises or even internal teams.

With the crisis that the gaming market is going through, which saw a general decline in the sale of video games in 2022, several companies will have to go through renovations, probably. Ubisoft, in its financial report, made specific reference to the fact that the market is shifting to massive “mega-franchise” and live service games.

Also seeing how Square Enix wanted to get rid of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, also selling various intellectual properties with them, rather lightly (at least judging by the amount collected, far from enormous), according to TweakTown something of the genre could also be attempted by Ubisoft.

On the other hand, the same Ubisoft release hints at a major restructuring: “As part of our increased strategic focus, we want to adapt our organization to a more difficult market, with an expected net reduction for core non-variable costs of more than 200 million euros within the next two years”, reads the document. “This will be achieved through strategic restructuring, by deleting some assets not central”.

Since we are talking about “non-assets core” it is difficult to think that Ubisoft could evaluate the sale of brands such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry or Rainbow Six, but some minor element could be sold, even if we always talk about assumptions. What is certain, at the moment, is that Ubisoft has delayed Skull and Bones and canceled three unannounced games, as well as being disappointed by the lackluster sales of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.