In this edition of Una Semana en El Mundo we analyze whether the presidential debate in the United States between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be key to deciding the November election. We also address the complex political panorama in Venezuela, a month and a half after the elections, and the escalation of tensions between Madrid and Caracas. Finally, we discuss the death of Alberto Fujimori and how his legacy impacts the politics of Peru and the region.

