If spring starts early or the mild season is prolonged, as happened in previous years, the activity of the mint extends over time. Furthermore, it was impossible to find it above 1,400 meters of altitude, today it reaches up to 2,000

The disease that has tormented Bella Hadid for over ten years, as the model has recounted on social media in recent days after a course of treatment that lasted one hundred days, the so-called Lyme borreliosis and owes its name to the American town of the same name in which the first case was described in 1975. It is very widespread and, if not treated quickly, can become chronic, as in the case of Bella. In Italy the annual cases of Lyme disease (caused by the Borrelia bacterium, of which the tick is the vector) are numerous but are rarely reported because symptoms are almost always mild and disappear with an antibiotic therapy that can be prescribed by the family doctor. In general, after a bite from an infected tick in humans, in 70% of cases symptoms are minimal or absent.

The bite is not dangerous But ticks are scary: in addition to Lyme, they can cause other diseases such as tick-borne encephalitis (Tbe, tick borne encephalitis), rickettsiosis (mainly transmitted by dog ​​ticks), relapsing fever, tularemia and ehrlichiosis. recently the news of the death of the pilot Douglas Costa and his partner due to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fevercaused by a bite. There are about 900 species of ticks (36 are known in Italy), more frequently the diseases are transmitted by the wood tick and not by the dog tick. Indeed, they are two different species. By itself the bite is not dangerous for humans: it can become so if the tick is infected (10-30% of cases) and if the subject's immune system is unable to deal with the pathogen (virus or bacterium) that is transmitted.

Fabrizio Montarsi, biologist director at the laboratory of parasitology, mycology and sanitary entomology at the Istituto zooprofilattico delle Venezie, is there a risk that ticks dangerous to humans could increase their diffusion in Italy and in the world?



Yes, it exists and is largely linked to the climate changes we are witnessing, this year in a particularly intense way. The mint of the woods spread throughout Italy, but especially in the Northeastern Regions (Veneto, Trentino-Alto Adige, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna), where every year there are cases of tick-borne encephalitis or Tbe (nine in 2023, ed). The favorite habitat of this arthropod includes a large cover of vegetation, shade, humidity and the presence of wild animal-guests (such as roe deer, wild boar, foxes, rodents), which provide food for the tick through their blood. If environments of this kind spread, or if animal-guests increase (for example rodents), at the same time increases the number of ticks and therefore the possibility that these transmit diseases to humans.

How does climate change affect the presence of ticks?



During the winter, probably due to the cold, the wood tick is not active – explains Montarsi -. So traditionally the risk of infection is highest in spring and summer. If spring starts early or the mild season lasts until Christmas, as happened in previous years, the activity of the mint extends over time. Not only. Once upon a time it was impossible to find ticks above 1,400 meters of altitude, today instead normal to observe them up to 2,000 meters. This depends on global warming and the melting of glaciers.

Who should protect themselves from tick bites?

All those who, for work or passion, frequent areas at risk: foresters, lumberjacks, alpine guides, boy scouts – underlines the expert -. It also exists a vaccine against tick-borne encephalitis. We must remember that not all ticks are infected: it is estimated that only 10-30% carry viruses or bacteria dangerous to humans. Furthermore, let's not forget that even the dog tick can cause some diseases, albeit rarely, such as rickettsiosis. Most people bitten by a tick don't get sick: basically a person in health and with an efficient immune system is able to counteract the pathogen locally, before the onset of symptoms. In these cases, there is no need to take medication. Instead, in the presence of disturbances, it is advisable to be seen by a doctor, who – for example in the case of Lyme borreliosis – will prescribe an antibiotic therapy. If the infection manifests itself with symptoms, it is important that the therapy is prompt, otherwise the disease can become chronic.

Is it possible not to notice a tick bite?



Yes, because, unlike that of the mosquito, the "sting" of the tick It does not hurt Montarsi replies. Ticks usually attach themselves to the most hidden and humid parts of the body: neck, armpits, groin, behind the ears, behind the knees. They remain "hanging" until they are completely filled with blood e then they come off by themselves. So it is possible for a person to notice the bite when the tick is gone. Mild discomfort often develops from local infection due to the foreign body.

Light clothes and boots To protect yourself from ticks during a hike in nature, explains the Higher Institute of Healthrecommended: wear light clothes; cover the extremities, especially the lower ones, with light-coloured stockings (better boots); use long pants and a hat; avoid touching the grass along the edge of the paths; do not walk where the tall grass; carefully examine your skin, clothing and remove any ticks present. If you spot it on the skin, ticks must be removed immediately because the probability of contracting an infection is directly proportional to the length of stay of the parasite on the host.

How to detach a tick For removal: the tick must be grasped with fine-tipped tweezers, as close as possible to the surface of the skin, and removed by gently pulling with a slight twisting motion. During the removal you must pay close attention to do not crush the body of the tickto reduce the possibility of transmitting pathogens. After removal disinfect the area. Hands must be protected with gloves and then washed. If the rostrum remains within the skin it must be extracted with a sterilized needle or tweezers. The tick can be stored in a bottle with 70% alcohol for possible isolation of pathogens, should symptoms appear. You should contact your doctor if you have reddish halo which tends to expand fever, headache, weakness, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes.