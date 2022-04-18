The RRelations between Colombia and Russia are not going through their best moment. The recent exchange of statements between Bogotá and Moscow at the UN and the statements made in EL TIEMPO by President Iván Duque are a clear sign that the clash between the two countries has escalated in recent months.

(Read here: This is how the sale of oil to the United States would favor Colombia)

After the Russians questioned the implementation of the peace process in the country at the UN, Duque said that this government “has no authority to speak to the world of peace.”

(Also: Iván Duque: ‘Russia has no authority to speak to the world of peace’)

“Russia has no authority to speak to the world about peace or peacebuilding. What Russia is carrying out is a brutal genocide against the Ukrainian people, which deserves all the punishment and deserves all the rejection of the international community. So we will continue to maintain our strong and transparent position so that this genocide stops as soon as possible,” Duque assured in dialogue with this newspaper.

(Also: Nuclear weapons, an option for Moscow in fear of NATO advance?)

The declaration was a response to the words of last April 12, in the UN Security Council, by Vasili Nebenzia, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, who criticized the implementation of the peace agreement in Colombia.

Nebenzia warned when taking the floor that “others are going to say nice words and avoid sticky issues, but we tell the truth and we are not going to hide our growing concern with the peace process.”

he andRussian ambassador said that the problems are growing, and that the Government of Colombia is not capable of guaranteeing the lack of control of drug traffickingthe influence of criminal groups, the attacks against the participants in the peace process.

Duque also spoke about the ruling of the Hague Court regarding the Nicaraguan lawsuit. Photo: Colombian Presidency. EFE

“What the Colombian people achieved with so much effort is being destroyed,” said Nebenzia, who spoke of “important failures.”

When asked by EL TIEMPO whether it is possible to go so far as to break relations with that country, President Duque said: “Russia, by committing this genocide, has broken relations with the international community; they have isolated themselves from the international community and, at this time, any type of relationship with a country that is committing such brutal, stark acts and outrages that constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity is unfeasible.”

The statement, although it does not speak of directly breaking off relations between the two countries, does give clues that diplomacy between the two countries is in intensive care. EL TIEMPO spoke with analysts about what can be expected in the face of the scuffle between Bogotá and Moscow.

(Duke reiterated his criticism of the Russian government)

What can happen in bilateral relations?

For the analyst Mauricio Jaramillo, who is a professor of International Relations at the Universidad del Rosario, it is not impossible for Colombia and Russia to break relations. However, for him it is something unlikely to happen.

“I think the (Colombian) government could freeze the relationship. It will continue, but the speeches against Russia will continue”, he said. The academic explains that a break in relations between the two countries is very costly for both parties and their reestablishment is usually somewhat complex.

If this scenario were to occur, Jaramillo believed that the most affected aspect would be the cooperation between both nations. “There may be a backlash, not only because of the visa issue (Colombians do not need a visa to travel to Russia), but because of the students. Historically, Russia has been a destination for some of them, especially those in the exact sciences,” he added.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: Mikhail KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / AFP

On the other hand, being Russia a permanent member of the Security Council, having a cracked relationship with one of its members would undoubtedly be a challenge for the country.

“Having a bad relationship with a permanent member, when there is a Security Council mission to verify the post-conflict, can strain our relations with that body. We would have a permanent opponent in a Council where we often need support for post-conflict issues,” Jaramillo said.

In contrast, the international analyst Luis Alberto Villamarín said that the breaking of relations is a feasible scenario.

“There are many unfriendly acts on the part of Russia against Colombia under the aegis of Putin, which put things in that undesirable context. It does not add or subtract to the geopolitical projection of Colombia, being a diplomatic or commercial partner of an autocratic regime, whose geopolitical interests include sabotage, subversion and espionage against Colombian integrity and sovereignty”, he pointed out.

Over the effects that a break with Moscow would haveVillamarín concludes that bilateral trade between the two countries, another of the key aspects in this analysis, is very limited.

“There is a military equipment that Russia sold to Colombia, but in the event of a cessation of diplomatic relations, it could be outsourced, while gradually renewing the fleet of helicopters for military transport, sold by Russia to Colombia,” he concluded.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relations between Moscow and Bogotá became tense. Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

History of the relationship between both countries

Colombia established relations when the Soviet Union existed, specifically at the time of the Government of López Pumarejoin the 1930s. The friendship between the two countries hit a snag when Jorge Eliécer Gaitán was assassinated in 1948, because at that time several versions implicated the Soviets, a thesis that was never proven.

Then relations were restored again in the 1960s.

With the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia has tried to increase its sphere of influence in Latin America. In the Colombian case, the relationship has deteriorated in recent years due to accusations from both sides. In December 2020, for example, Colombia expelled two Russian diplomats for an alleged espionage plot.

More recently, the Ministry of Defense denounced the presence of Russian troops on the Colombian border. A possible Russian interference in the presidential elections has even been suggested.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

In other news

Putin honors brigade accused by Ukraine of Bucha atrocitiesRussian bank says it has enough reserves to withstand sanctions