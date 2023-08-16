Of Stephanie Riva

In situations of high stress, anxiety or psychological disorders, the heart reacts by increasing the frequency of its beats

I have been suffering from panic attacks for about 3 years. A year ago I had a very strong one, with 180 beats per minute: the electrocardiogram performed in the Emergency Department showed sinus tachycardia

. That episode sparked an obsession with heartbeats in me. I noticed that I always have them high and my thoughts only towards the heart. During the day I have several times tachycardia and anxiety

very strong. Even in the morning when I get up from 60 beats per minute I get to 120, just moving from one position to another. I don’t know what to do anymore with this heart that always beats strong and fast. I’ve been taking bisoprolol 1.25, but still have persistent tachycardia with very high peaks where my heart jumps from a normal beat to a very fast beat within seconds. This symptomatology can last for hours and hours, even at night; I just feel a flutter with my heart in my throat and it feels like I’m about to die. I’m afraid this will all lead to something bad like a heart attack, because the heart won’t be able to tolerate such high beating forever. I am no longer going out as I always have very high heartbeats as I move. What can I do? See also Covid, because one can "reasonably" hope for a truce

He answers Stephanie RivaArrhythmology Operational Unit, Monzino IRCCS Cardiology Center in Milan (GO TO THE FORUM)

His disorder is panic attacks; the palpitation that feels only the consequence of these attacks on the heart: it’s not aboutTherefore, of a disease orBetter, of a’

primary cardiac arrhythmia. The heart is an organ very sensitive to nervous influences and therefore absolutely normal that in situations of severe stress or psychological disorders it responds by increasing the frequency of its beats. But don’t worry about that, nThere is no relationship to the possibility of a heart attack

or other serious consequences: the heart is a very “tolerant” organ and capable of withstanding this kind of tachycardia.

What needs to be treated primarily are panic attacksBut it is useful to combine in the meantime, as you are already doing, a mild beta-blocker because it provides the heart with a sort of armor that limits the annoying effects of the nervous system. Also, helpful to look for floor plan resume proper physical activity which helps in bringing the heart rate back to more tolerated values. The fundamental approach, however, is the psychological one, without which he cannot completely solve the problem. See also ArtemisiaLabYoung is born, a web platform tailored to young people