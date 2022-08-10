The search that the FBI carried out this Monday at Mar-a-Lago would be linked to an investigation into the documents that Donald Trump would have taken illegally when he left the White House. A case that seems insignificant compared to the other cases in which the former US president is involved, but an obscure section of the United States Code could turn it into a political bomb.

It is an extraordinary investigation that could have extraordinary consequences. At least, that is what the opponents of Donald Trump hope after the raid carried out on Monday, August 8 by the FBI in Mar-a-Lago, the residence of the former US president in Florida.

“They have even entered my safe!” Donald Trump was offended in a statement in which he described this search as a political conspiracy organized by “the radical left” to prevent him from running for the 2024 presidential elections.

Well-founded suspicions?

But the former president did not state the official reason why federal agents searched and took the documents found at the scene. The FBI has also not specified the purpose with which its agents acted.

The Justice Department has so far only launched two investigations into Donald Trump. The first has to do with his efforts to have Joe Biden’s electoral victory overturned in the 2020 presidential election, while the second refers to the “classified” documents that the former president is accused of having illegally taken when he left the White House.

It is this last file that is behind the surprise action of the FBI, according to the vast majority of the US media.

And this is not good news for Donald Trump: if the FBI took the liberty of searching the former president’s most famous residence, “it is because investigators have strong reasons to suspect that a place harbors evidence of a crime,” the site underlines. ‘Vox’.

Said procedure “must be authorized by a federal court order, which means that the judicial pressure on Donald Trump is much stronger than imagined,” says public radio ‘NPR’. In fact, no judge would approve an FBI operation that could unleash a large-scale media and political shock wave without first ensuring that the risk of it going awry is minimal.

It is, in any case, quite a judicial escalation in a case that may seem relatively trivial compared to the politically explosive record of events between the November 2020 elections and the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol.

The National Archives vs. donald trump

Originally, everything comes from the National Archives, which has been seeking since mid-2021 to seize the sensitive files that Donald Trump is suspected of “forgetting” to give them when he left the White House. The law requires all presidents to leave classified documents when they leave office. “It’s essential to our democracy. It’s a means of monitoring a posteriori government action by the people,” said David S. Ferriero, then Archivist of the United States, in a statement issued in February 2022.

In January 2022, 15 boxes full of folios, letters and other documents left Mar-a-Lago for the National Archives. Donald Trump and his advisers said it was a misunderstanding that had been resolved in a “most courteous” environment, according to the Washington Post newspaper, which dedicated a lengthy investigation to these 15 boxes.

But the tone of the National Archives was much less conciliatory when the contents of these boxes were discovered. Among the innocuous documents, such as a birthday menu and official presidential briefcases, were more confidential ones, such as letters sent by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. And “some of the documents were so sensitive that it is impossible to discuss their existence in public,” notes the ‘Washington Post’.

An inventory that led the National Archives to ask the Department of Justice, in February 2022, to open an investigation to establish whether or not Donald Trump had violated the law for the preservation of classified official documents.

“This is not easy to establish because you have to show that Donald Trump knew that he did not have permission to take those documents or that he deliberately hid or destroyed them to cover his tracks,” says CNN.

This is probably the goal of this recent search: to find evidence that the former president took these documents to hide them. Investigators could also be looking for “other classified documents that Donald Trump did not turn over in January,” says John Owens, a specialist in American politics at the University of Westminster. If the FBI found them, the former president could hardly argue this time that it was an unfortunate misunderstanding.

“It would be a case of concealment of classified documents, which is a federal crime,” says Elie Honig, an American lawyer and court reporter for ‘CNN’.

The threat of article 18 section 2071 of the United States Code

And not just any crime. “The reason this record is a political bombshell is because it is written into Article 18 Section 2071 of the United States Code,” tweeted Marc Elias, an attorney and former legal adviser to Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic presidential candidate. This section punishes the deliberate concealment or destruction of official documents with up to three years in prison. And, above all, it leads to the impossibility of applying for an official position in the Administration.

“Technically, Marc Elias is right: this text implies that if Donald Trump is convicted of this crime, he will not be able to stand for re-election in 2024,” admits Emma Long, a specialist in the American judicial system at the University of East Anglia (Norwich). ). But there are many “buts” to this statement, clarifies this political scientist.

The first is the process. “It would probably take a long time and there is no certainty that it will be completed before the next election, which would allow Donald Trump to run again,” says Emma Long.

Secondly, there is a whole constitutional debate around this text. In fact, the same threat of disqualification had already been made in 2015 against… Hillary Clinton. The Republicans, including Donald Trump, had assured that the destruction by the former Democratic candidate of the emails that she had sent as Secretary of State under the mandate of Barack Obama prohibited her from being a candidate for this famous article 18.

At the time, many American jurists argued that this text applied to all government positions except the President of the United States. In fact, the US Constitution sets out the conditions for being president “and nowhere does it say that one must have a clean record or not have destroyed a classified document,” wrote Eugene Volokh, a scholar of the US Magna Carta.

The fact is that this legal issue has never been definitively resolved. In other words, “it would be the Supreme Court that would have to decide, and I don’t think, given his very right-wing political leaning, that he would rule against Trump,” says John Owens.

However, for this expert, any new conviction could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for Donald Trump. “He’s already weakened by the Capitol hearings, his national approval rating is down, and if he’s convicted in another case, it could be the last straw for his ambitions,” Owens said.

