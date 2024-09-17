The Guadalajara Sports Club of Fernando Gago It has been exposed more than ever, after the defeat against Club América, the Guadalajara team could not get the victory in the National Classic despite the fact that the Eagles were going through one of their worst moments in the last year and, in addition, with them coming from giving a 5-0 thrashing to FC Juárez showing great spirit.
Without a doubt, the lack of goals is an issue that has the team and the fans very worried, as the tournaments go by and they still can’t find that scorer that they have longed for since the departure of Alan Pulido.
Likewise, there is an issue that has been put on the table and it is the absence of Victor ‘Pocho’ Guzmanthe player has lost prominence since last year when he was an important pillar in the arrival of the Sacred Flock to the final of the 2023 Clausura Tournament, since then his role has become another, he lost the confidence of Paunovic and currently with Gago does not seem to be an important part of the team.
At one time he was considered a hope, he was even a captain, but months have passed and he has been left behind and relegated, being an element that has been wasted and goes unnoticed today.
He ‘Pocho‘He may be the solution that the red-and-white team so badly needs, but if his confidence is being dragged down and he only sees empty minutes occasionally, he cannot solve or take advantage of the minutes he receives.
There was a reason he was signed one last time, after his great contribution to the Tuzos, the team must try to get him back, but they will not succeed if the coaching staff continues not giving him his place and not giving him a leading role, since his experience can be important at key moments.
The lack of goals in the team will continue if they do not respect the hierarchies of footballers in the category of GuzmanIt is incredible that players of this caliber are not exploited in the team so that they try to give their best version.
