Telemundo bet on the third season of “The queen of the south and expectations were high. However, the rating of her debut on the small screen does not seem to have been a good prospect for the future of the Mexican production starring Kate del Castillo.

Many fans believed that the telenovela was unrivaled, but a report by Final Nielsen Overnight Ratings revealed that its premiere was seen by 1.2 million people and was surpassed by “The rich also cry” with 1.4 million.

To the misfortune of Telemundo, People magazine revealed that the show recorded its lowest peak last November 4, only getting 769,000 viewers. For this reason it has been considered a failure after “Pasión de gavilanes 2”.

Many followers of the program wonder if it will also be canceled due to the low numbers registered. If the panorama worsens, the television network could choose to cut its chapters and end it ahead of time.

As it is recalled, “Pasión de gavilanes 2” had a promising premiere on Telemundo, but its rating did not stop declining until it was replaced by “An invincible passion”. Despite his popularity and renown, he could not escape his fate.