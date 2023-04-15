The Outer Worlds 2 is currently in development at Obsidian and is a project entirely developed under the aegis of Microsoft, considering that the team is now an integral part of the Xbox Game Studios first party, but the idea has emerged that the game could also arrive on PS5 or anyway up PlayStation and Nintendo platformsbased on a little hint.

The first The Outer Worlds was a game cross-platformhaving been developed by Obsidian largely before the acquisition by Microsoft and published by Private Division, a label related to Take Two, but The Outer Worlds 2 should be a 100% Xbox Game Studios product, which would suggest an Xbox and PC exclusive.

However, from a job announcement published by the team, the doubt emerges that it could be a multiplatform game. Obsidian is looking for a QA analyst, who should be working on the “next big multiplatform RPG,” according to the ad text.

Obviously, multiplatform could also refer to the fact that it is a development on Xbox and PC, but some want us to see a possible opening towards other consoles. Considering that we are hardly talking about Avowed in this case, the deduction leads us to think of The Outer Worlds 2, given that the previous chapter was already multiplatform.

On the other hand, under the additional characteristics required for this role, we also read that experience in “game certification processes” would be positive, with mentions for Nintendo Lot Check and Sony Technical Requirements Check-list. We therefore await any developments on the matter.