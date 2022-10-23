In a recent podcast Sacred Symbol revealed that they have discovered information about a new game related to the Star Wars franchise that will include a new female character named Sarah:

“Sarah is described as an athletic figure of about 30 from a humanoid race. Her race leads a kind of empire called The Zaaran, a race never seen before in Star Wars”Said podcast host Colin Moriarty. Everyone thinks the new game is Star Wars Eclipse.

The host then added that the Zaaran empire has nothing to do with the empire founded by Senator Palpatine between the third and fourth episodes of the film saga, but that it is an aggressive and militaristic civilization with a small difference in the roles according to sex.

According to what was later reported, the aforementioned Sarah will adapt well to this society while her spouse will go lighter. This seems to be a keystone in the plot, as married couples act as a single unit in Zaaran society.

We know very little about Star War Eclipse, except the trailer shown at TGA 2021, but from what we perceive it will take several years before the game is released, so we can’t even know if this new race will be present in the final version or will be one of the many cuts that we find in games.

Source:Dualshockers