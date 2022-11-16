Ok, yesterday she was lost, we have to turn the page and we have to think about the next tournament… Hopefully the return of Sarah Luebbert will come true as they commented on TUDN. 🦅🥹

Can you imagine our güera on one side and Camberos on the other… Ufffff! 🔥⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iU8Ttrk56D

— Passion Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) November 15, 2022