The Apertura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League Y Women’s America fell in the grand final against the ‘Amazonas’ of Women’s Tigers with a global score of 3-0, for which the Eagles were left to owe, since they did not assert their locality in the first leg at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’.
However, the cream-blue team continues to knock on the door and they will continue to try to bathe in glory in the next contest, as they hope to be able to get good reinforcements and better assemble their squad and even have returns to the Nest like that of the American, Sarah Luebbert.
In recent hours, speculation began about the possible return of the North American and that she supposedly already had advanced talks with the Coapa board to return to the America facing the Clausura 2023. Different sources affirm that it is very probable to see luebbert back in Las Águilas, but there is still nothing confirmed so far.
However, there is another rumor around the figure of the player and that is that she could return to the Women’s MX Leaguebut not precisely to Mexico City with the cream-blue painting, but to the Sultana of the North with Striped from Monterrey.
Although it should be mentioned that there is even less certainty on this subject, since they are only speculations about it, even so, it must be remembered that luebbert She wanted to stay in Mexico, where she was quite comfortable, so it is possible that the player will seek to return to CDMX for the following year.
