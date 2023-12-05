Russia declared this Tuesday that it remains open to negotiating a settlement in Ukraine, but he stressed that what is important for Moscow is to achieve the objectives set within the framework of the military campaign.

“The president (Russian, Vladimir Putin) has repeatedly said that what is important for us is to achieve our objectives,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told RTVI television.

When he launched the military campaign in Ukraine, on February 24, 2022, the Russian president indicated that his objectives were to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the neighboring country.

The Presidency spokesperson stressed that “of course” Russia would prefer to achieve its goals with “political-diplomatic means.” “That is why we maintain our willingness to negotiate,” said Peskov, who recalled that the negotiating process was interrupted by the Ukrainian side.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, prohibited by decree negotiating with Russia, as long as Putin remains at the head of the Kremlin.

“They themselves (the Ukrainians) recognized that this was done on the instructions of the United Kingdom, the British,” the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

Peskov described as a “theoretical conclusion” the publication of the Russian newspaper “Izvestia” that Talks between Moscow and Ukraine could resume on the territory of a Western country, for example, Hungary.

Peskov assured that the important thing for Moscow is to achieve the objectives set within the framework of the military campaign.

And Ukraine currently faces an uncertain future after confirming that The counteroffensive launched six months ago has not produced the expected results.

Half a year ago, Ukrainian troops advised by the United States began their largest offensive in the south since the start of the war. in order to reach the Sea of ​​Azov, but this operation could not change the fortunes of the conflict.

While, Russian forces have clearly regained the initiative since October and are tightening the encirclement around the Avdivka bastion, in the heart of Donbas and also in Kupiansk (Kharkov), in the northeast.

Although no one wants to acknowledge it publicly in kyiv, The Ukrainian counteroffensive seems to have run aground definitively with the arrival of winter.

Just after six months, The Washington Post newspaper took stock and the conclusion could not be more negative for the plans of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although Ukrainian troops advanced almost 20 kilometers through minefields, liberated several towns and recovered more than 500 square kilometers, the operation has been considered unsuccessful.

Ukrainian military in the Kharkov region.

The lack of results has already created friction between the Presidency and the generalate, tensions that have already reached the ears of the Ukrainian people and, more importantly, of the West, unable to satisfy Kiev’s needs for weapons, ammunition and aircraft.

The initial plan was to reach the coast in 60-90 days, which would allow the Ukrainian army to put a wedge in the Russian land corridor linking Donbas with the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The American advisors advised the Ukrainians to attack in a specific area of ​​​​the front – in the direction of the city of Melitopol -, but the Ukrainian generals also preferred to advance towards the port of Berdiansk (Azov) and Bakhmut (Donetsk).

Furthermore, Washington insisted that, to surprise the enemy, The Ukrainians were to launch their counteroffensive once the winter ended in April, but kyiv delayed it until June, allowing the Russians to expand the fortifications and minefield surface.

According to the newspaper, Americans and Ukrainians also underestimated Russia’s ability to withstand large numbers of casualties in its ranks.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

kyiv claimed that the weapons it requested from its Western allies arrived late and in poor condition, a point that was denied by Washington.

In addition to lacking mine clearance equipment, the Ukrainians claim that some of the Bradley and Marder fighting vehicles and Leopard tanks arrived damaged or lacked tracks and radio equipment, making them little more than scrap metal.

Aid to Ukraine remains entangled in partisan dispute over US border security

Things look so bad, Zelensky to personally address US senators before they vote on budget package this week of more than 100,000 million dollars that includes military aid for both Ukraine, which would receive about 61,000 million, and for Israel.

Aid to his country remains entangled in a partisan dispute over US border security, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced late Monday.

In his speech behind closed doors, the Ukrainian leader will have the support of the Secretaries of State, Antony Blinken; and Defense, Lloyd Austin, who will inform the senators about the situation in Ukraine.

In a letter signed by Shalanda Young, head of the US Office of Management and Budget, The US Executive warned that by the end of the year the Government will run out of resources to acquire more weapons and equipment for Ukraine.

EFE