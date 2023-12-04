Marvel It has been going through a difficult situation for quite some time, since many of its latest films have not equaled or surpassed that of 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’. This has generated concern among directors and executives, who at the time played with a possible return of Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. His excellent performance has been used by fans as a solution to the crisis he faces Marvel with his movies. This, without a doubt, reached the ears of the directors, as in the case of Kevin Feigecreative chief of Marvel, who did not hesitate to respond to this request in Variety.

What did Kevin Feige say about Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Iron Man?

Kevin Feige took charge of Marvel productions since 2000. He worked on films such as ‘Iron Man’ (2008), ‘The Avengers’ (2012), ‘The Marvels’ (2023) and the one coming is ‘Deadpool 3’ (2024). Marvel’s creative chief commented that working on an ending worthy of the hero is something they would not be willing to touch: “We are going to preserve that moment and we will not touch it again. We have all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we have never We wouldn’t want to magically undo it in any way.”, referring to the death of Iron Man after the snap of his fingers to finish off Thanos.

Kevin Feige, creative chief of Marvel, denies the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the MCU. Photo: X

What does Robert Downey Jr. think about a possible return?

The actor Robert Downey Jr., 58, on many occasions expressed his gratitude to the MCU fans and the directors for trusting him and giving him the role of ‘Iron Man’. But he also closed any kind of theory to use the suit again. And this position is also known by the Russo brothers, directors of ‘Avengers: Endegame’ (2019), who at the time convinced him to say the phrase “I am Iron Man” and thus bid an epic farewell to the superhero saga.