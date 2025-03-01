Could Raffaela Petrini be the first woman ‘Cardenala’ in the history of the Church?

When this Saturday, March 1, Sor Raffaella Petrini takes possession of her position as president of the Government of the city of the Vatican, replacing the Spanish cardinal Fernando Vérgez (who at 80 years is to cease her position), many things will have changed in the Catholic Church. For the first time in history, a woman will become mayoress of the Vatican. And he will do it with full powers, after this week, from his room in the tenth silver of the Gemelli Polyclinic, Pope Francis changed the internal legislation of the city-state to grant him the same powers as those that a cardinal would have. Will there be also appointment?

Women claim voice and vote in the church

In theory, canon law should not prevent a woman from being a cardinal, since there are three types of cardinal orders (bishops, presbyters and deacons) and the last of them does not demand the sacramental consecration, which is a banned land – for the moment – to women in the church. For years, on the occasion of the Synod, the Pope opened the door to a study commission on the role of diaconist women during the first centuries in the history of the Church, which would serve to re -appoint women for this order, as he has claimed a majority of faithful during the synodal process. Being Diaconisa, there would be no impediment for a woman to be appointed Cardinal, that “it is not a sacramental position, but a dignity granted by the Pope to those who are willing to ‘shed the blood’ for him, hence the purple color of his clothing,” he points to Eldiario.It is a canonist expert.

Could Raffaela Petrini break that glass roof? “Surely not, I do not think that Francisco dares so much, but nothing is disposable, and less at the moment,” says the expert, abounding in the thesis that the Pope, once recovered, will return “strongly” to the Vatican. The Pontiff believes, as direct sources clarified to this medium, which he has “much to make” and important decisions to make. In fact, from the Gemelli, Bergoglio has already changed the regulations to grant the new mayoress of the Vatican “the power to dispose and confer (…) specific competencies or particular tasks” to the workers of the city-state, which gives it exactly the same status of power as the one who had his predecessor, Cardinal Vergez. Perhaps the Purple never arrives, but a decision that, in practice, equals the top collaborators of Francisco: the presence of Petrini as a born member of the Cardinal Council that advises the pontiff in the Government of the Church, the C9.

A group of which Cardinals Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State; Fridolin Ambongo, archbishop of Kinshasa; Oswald Thank you, Bombay Archbishop; Sean Patrick O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston; Juan José Omella, archbishop of Barcelona; Gérald Lacroix, archbishop of Québec; Jean-Claude Hollerich, archbishop of Luxembourg; Sérgio da Rocha, archbishop of San Salvador de Bahia. The Secretary of the Commission is Monsignor Marco Mellino. And next to them, as a born member, the president of the Governmentatto of the state of the city of the Vatican, who since this Saturday will no longer be Fernando Vérgez, but Raffaela Petrini.

At 59, Petrini (Franciscan nun) becomes the woman with the greatest temporal power in the Vatican. In day -to -day administrative management, even send About the Pope. She is not the first woman who breaks a prejudice recently. Simona Brambilla was designated by Francisco Prefect (Minister) of Dicastery for Life consecrated on January 6. She is the most responsible for monks, nuns, friars and societies of apostolic life, and has already begun to demonstrate command capacity with the intervention of the Institute of Incarnate Life and accompanying the process of dissolution of the sodalicio.

Since its new occupation, Sor Raffaela will have to manage the organization of public services, infrastructure maintenance and the supervision of daily activities of the state city. In charge are firefighters, Vatican museums, gas station or the famous Vatican pharmacy. In total Petrini will manage the day to day of the 600 inhabitants and 2,000 Vatican employees. It is a multi -employed woman, because she is also the first woman to be part of the Dicasterio de los Obispos, the organ responsible for appointing future bishops worldwide, of which they are part, among others, Cardinals Cobo and Omella. His presence in the Bishop factory It caused a stir in his day. Some reason that, if a woman can choose bishops, why can’t be part of the Cardinal College? Petrini is also part of the APSA, the Vatican institution that makes decisions about church money.

Petrini and Brambilla are the latest flags of women in positions of responsibility in the church. Along with them also highlight the director of the Vatican Museums, Barbara Jatta, the secretary of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, Emilce Cuda, the deputy director of the press of the Holy See, Cristiane Murray, or the Undersecretary of the Synod, Nathelie Becquart.

A significant presence, and increasingly numerous that, however, continues to put black on white the existence of a deep discrimination against women, an absolute majority in the temples and exceptional minority in the offices of the Catholic Church. In this sense, the assumption of mayoress of the Vatican, its presence in the C9 and the possibility of reaching cardinals cause a contained illusion. And, also, urticaria accesses among the most traditionalists. Will Francisco dare to take another step?

