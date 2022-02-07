There have always been rumors of a possible cinematographic transposition of the Doble Fine brands but on the use of Psychonauts And Brutal Legend Tim Schafer has always vetoed himself, also because his idea is very clear: “video games are better than movies and TV series“.

“We are often approached by people who say, ‘Hey, can we turn this into a movie?’ but you know it’s usually just a joke“said Schafer.”I think games are what I really care about, what I like to do and what I think is interesting. It comes out every now and then, but it never turned into anything. I have had many free lunches outside of Hollywood“.

But in the meantime, the director of Warcraft and Moon, Duncan Jones, recently spoke of his desire to make a film based on Double Fine’s Full Throttle. Jones even has an entire script ready. Schafer seems to have read it and does not believe it will go anywhere:

“It was exciting. It would be fun to work with Duncan but, you know, Los Angeles and Hollywood, they’re just one big whirlwind of lunches.“

In short, it seems we will never see something in Doble Fine’s cinema, especially with an author who is too in love with his works and who would suffer terribly if the transposition were not of quality.

Source: gamespot.com