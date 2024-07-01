According to experts at Digital Foundry, Unreal Engine 5 could benefit from the hardware improvements of the PS5 Pro and any “mid-gen” consoles in general.

The potential of UnrealEngine 5which have made us dream since the first demonstration, have not yet been fully expressed. Although Epic’s engine has already proven its capabilities, in terms of performance and optimizations there is still a long way to go.

Many of UE5’s advanced features require hardware capable of sustaining large workloads that, especially on the console side, current gaming machines are not able to support.

According to Digital Foundry, however, the arrival of “mid-gen” consoles such as PS5 Pro could give the engine a boost, allowing it to make that leap in quality promised at the beginning of the generation.

PS5 Pro and Unreal Engine 5 Answering fans during a podcast, the guys from Digital Foundry underlined how the arrival of more powerful consoles, such as the much talked about PS5 Pro from Sony, could push developers to utilize the full suite of Unreal Engine 5 featuresincluding Nanite and Lumen, thus offering superior visual quality with much more stable performance. According to British experts, even games already released could benefit from a possible console upgrade: Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga is, for example, one of the most impressive demonstrations of the capabilities of Epic’s engine. However, Ninja Theory’s title only uses some of Lumen’s features. A new PlayStation 5 Pro with improved specs It would be able to support all the features of the graphics engine, giving console players the opportunity to obtain results similar to those seen on the best PCs.

Digital Foundry’s consideration is rather obvious, but it highlights the limits of the current generation of consoles and even more so those of Unreal Engine 5.