The delicate state of health of Pope Francis, who remains admitted in critical condition Since February 14, it has caused concern within the Catholic Church. Although his forecast is reserved and is not out of danger, the Pontiff continues to occupy his position at his 88 years, aware of The options you have above the table.

How are you doing? What do you think of an eventual resignation? Have you alluded to your death? These are some keys to the scenarios of an old Pope before the disease.

Francisco has the reins

The Argentine Pope continues to rule the Catholic Church, although from the Tenth Plant of the Gemelli Hospital of Rome, where he is admitted.

This is the fourth time he enters this apartment mounted in the hospital by John Paul II, who, given his frequent income, baptized him as ‘Vatican 3’after the palace of Castelgandolfo.

In these twelve years of pontificate, which will be fulfilled on March 13, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was removed a part of the colon and was operated from an abdominal hernia, but also passed through the GEMELLI by the bronchitis that assails him every winter.

Although these last nights have been “quiet,” this Saturday had A respiratory crisis which required oxygen and blood transfusions due to anemia. In the text of the Angelus prayer written by the Pope and released this Sunday by the Vatican, Francisco explained that “the hospitalization in the Gemelli Polyclinic,” continuing with the necessary treatments “and has added that” the rest too It is part of the therapy. ”

Before the disease, Francisco has made clear His intention not to claudicate the first change. “He governs his head, not with his knee,” he summarized, in his style, following problems that have forced him to use a wheelchair.

Another resignation?

However, he has also publicly supported The option to follow your predecessor Benedict XVI In 2013 and renounce the throne of Pedro, a revolutionary asset that was not produced since Gregory XII (1406-1415).

In 2022, Francisco revealed in an interview with El Periódico ABC that there was already signed his resignation in case of “medical impediment” And that he had given her to Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, before Ratzinger’s right hand but currently, at 90, without positions in the Roman curia.

“I have already signed my resignation. The Secretary of State was Tarcisio Bertone. I signed it and said: in case of impediment for medical issues or what I know, I know, Here is my resignation. They already have it. I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone will have given it to him, “he explained then.

Nevertheless, It has not specified What kind of impediment or who or how it will decide.

Canon law approves that “if the Roman Pontiff renounced his trade, it is required for the validity that The resignation is free and manifests formallybut not to be accepted by anyone. “

Benedict XVI He did it publiclybefore a town hall to canonize some martyrs, and in Latin.

No substitutes

During his convalescence, the potatoes They have no substitutes. It is not an presidency, it is an absolute monarch. Its power, by Canon, is “supreme, full, immediate and universal in the church” and must “always exercise it freely.”

But canonical legislation does not establish what would happen In the event that a pontiff entered into a coma or a degenerative disease that prevented him from continuing to reign.

As for the daily management of the Catholic Church, it has The Roman curiathat “by authority of the same” specialized in ministries (dicasteries) or courts.

Bergoglio, during his hospitalization, has delegated other collaborators certain acts, such as Jubilee audienceswhich has commissioned Archbishop Rino Fisichella.

However, Francisco It lacks a right hand. Benedict XVI had Monsignor Georg Gänswein or Wojtyla to Stanislaw Dziwisz.

In case of death

Francisco has left in writing How do you want your funeral to besimpler than in the past, faithful to its austere style, without the exposure of the body in a catafalco in the Basilica of San Pedro, but in a coffin that will no longer be triple as before.

In addition, he has arranged to be buried in a chapel of the Roman Basilica of Santa María la Mayorthat custody the icon ‘Salus Populi Romani’, of which it is very devout, instead of resting in the Vatican crypt.

In case of death, the church is in “vacant headquarters” and will be the cardinal ‘Camarlengo’, currently the American Kevin Joseph Farrellwho manages it to find a successor, as dictated by the Apostolic Constitution ‘Universi Dominici Gregis’ (1996).