This week the video game known as Palworld has become a trend, given that it obtained millions of visits from players in a matter of a few hours, to this is added the controversy in which fans of Pokemon They mention that it is a plagiarism of these RPG titles. This has led many to want to try this survival, raising the question of whether there is a way for the game to set foot on other systems, since for now it remains exclusive to Microsoft although there are no big deals involved.

With that in mind, people through Discord developer official, Pocket Pair, They have been asked if there is the possibility of having the game on more platforms, and an answer has been given that may be clear but at the same time gives a glimmer of hope. Specifically, they mention that at the moment there are no plans to work on other devices, but that in the end they will consider it, leaving open the possibility that people can experience the game on more brands in the industry.

For its part, Shuhei Yoshidawho is in charge of accepting indie games in PlayStationhas made public a congratulations with the creators of the game upon the launch, which made fans immediately ask him to insist on the team to make the game a reality in PlayStation 5. Yoshida has responded to the request, mentioning a simple “yes”, and that has been enough of a trigger to get people excited about what it could mean.

Regarding the possible port of this game to nintendo switchthe most likely thing is that it will not make it through, because to begin with the fans of Pokemon They have tried to boycott this title, adding to this that the Japanese company can flatly refuse due to the similarity between franchises, we are not talking about mechanics, but about character design. Likewise, it is very strange that the lawsuits are not noticed, since fans of the brand have received some without even having collected money for their tributes to Mario or other characters, but in this case they are generating income.

Remember that Palworld Is available in Xbox Series X/S and PC. It is an advance version that will be completed over the months.

Via: The Gamer

Editor's note: Although many say that this will go out of fashion next week, it is possible that it is quite the opposite, since sales on Steam have not stopped coming and could even set a new record. We'll see if it really manages to have the impact that is expected, and above all, if it is lasting.