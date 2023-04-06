If madness were an intellectual state, it can be said that Roberto Bazlen did not abandon said state throughout his life. For those who do not know him, it is enough to point out that Roberto “Bobi” Bazlen was the writer who does not write; in the style of Melville’s Bartleby, but for real; a man made of literature and life who enriched the catalogs of prestigious Italian publishers such as Einaudi and adelphi.

More information

A few days ago, Trama reissued in Spanish its only novel titled Captain (2023), an unfinished novel that was found after his death in 1965. In it, Bazlen tells us about the adventures of the captain of a shipwrecked ship, a man without luck who is left for dead by his wife. Said like this, the subject does not have much substance. But if we say that history is enriched page by page thanks to the mastery of a man who combined oral literature minced by Mediterranean salt —his mother was Italian— with the exquisite taste and syntactic meticulousness of a Borges crossed with Cervantes for the humorous side, if we look at all this, we are facing a curious and peculiar artifact like few others.

The captain is swallowed by a whale. In a moment of intense delirium, in his internal monologue he expresses that the world “is barely a grain of sand in the belly of a much larger whale.”

Already put, it should be noted that Bazlen is the protagonist of the novel wimbledon stadium (Anagram, 1986) by Daniele Del Giudice, the Italian author who was a pioneer in using the precision of scientific language when setting up fiction. At another time we will talk about Daniele Del Giudice, since he deserves a piece in this section, but now let’s continue with Roberto Bazlen’s novel, where his protagonist is swallowed by a whale.

There is a moment in which the captain’s delusions become more intense, articulated in an internal monologue where he expresses that the world is “just a grain of sand in the belly of a much larger whale.” Which brings us to the idea that our three-dimensional world is contained in another four-dimensional world, which, in turn, is contained in another five-dimensional one, and so on ad infinitum.

Russian-born mathematician Georg Cantor. Getty Images

Said in a scientific way, what the captain in Bazlen’s novel wanted to express is that our world is a configuration in a space of infinite dimensions, which comes to reach the mathematical treatment that Georg Cantor (1845-1918) gave to the infinite. According to Cantor’s concept, the infinite has created us and sustains us, even dwells in our minds in such a way that, just as a point in our space can be represented by three coordinates, a point in an infinite space can be represented by a infinite sequence of numbers within reach of a certain degree of mental abstraction.

With this approach, the German mathematician David Hilbert (1862-1943) developed the theory of infinite-dimensional spaces and, with it, quantum mechanics had its most successful interpretation in the 1920s when Heisenberg and Schrödinger explained that invisible particles are configurations in the infinite-dimensional space (∞ -D) of Hilbert.

It is very possible that a man like Roberto Bazlen knew these things and that, using Cantor’s concept of infinity, he explained the world, reaching high dimensions with the imagination from a grain of sand; through a game traced with Cervantes humor.

Cantor ended up in an asylum and Roberto Bazlen never finished his novel. Both were united by the same matter.

the stone ax It is a section where Montero Glez, with a desire for prose, exerts his particular siege on scientific reality to show that science and art are complementary forms of knowledge.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, Twitter and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.