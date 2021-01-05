Diamond rings in Hong Kong, Sadhvi will become three generations Hong Kong resident Parishi Shah (23) along with his maternal grandmother Induben Shah (73) and mother Hetalben agreed to take initiation under the guidance of Sadhvi Hitarshanishreeji of Ramchandra community. The three women belong to a family of a major diamond firm in Hong Kong. He has observed wealth and wealth very closely, but could not attract wealth to him. She was attracted by the aura of austerity and has now decided to spend her entire life as a Jain monk. Families living in Deesa and Dhanera in Banaskantha district of North Gujarat have started preparations for their initiation ceremony.

24-year-old billionaire CA decided to become a Jain monk In April 2018, a 24-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) decided to become a Jain monk. Hailing from a Mumbai-based business family, Mokesh Seth became a Jain monk, leaving his wealth of crores. Mokesh Jain took initiation as a monk during a ceremony at Tapovan Circle on Gandhinagar-Ahmedabad Road. Mokshesh’s family owns JK Corporation, which owns Diamond, Metal and Sugar Industries. Mokesh says that he now wants to ‘audit’ religion as a humble student. He told, ‘When I was 15 years old, I first thought of becoming a Jain monk. I wanted peace of mind, which this physical world does not provide. ‘

Couple took initiation leaving his three-year-old daughter In the year 2017, the incident of a couple leaving their child and all their property to become a Jain monk in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, made a lot of headlines. Both protested against the abandonment of the daughter to take initiation from husband and wife. Husband Sumit had already taken initiation on 23 September. She was named Sumit Muni, but Anamika could only get an order. However, crossing all the legal hurdles, Anamika took initiation in the presence of thousands of people, leaving 100 million rupees and daughter’s fascination.

Jain monk took 99% marks to become a topper after taking initiation In June 2017, 17-year-old Varsheel Shah, who topped 12th in Gujarat board by scoring 99 percent marks, also became a Jain ascetic. A grand initiation ceremony was held on the banks of the Tapi River in Surat city of Gujarat. At the ceremony, Varsheel attained initiation by renouncing the temptation in front of thousands of Jain Acharyas and Jain community. After his initiation, Varsheel’s name has also changed and now he has become Suviratna Vijayaji Maharaj. Varsheel, son of Income Tax Officer Jigar Shah, had given the 12th examination from Gujarat Board and topped. Varsheel’s parents point out that Varshil had an inclination towards Jainism since childhood. Varshil himself admitted this, saying, ‘My mind always wanted me to get happiness without harming anyone. Even after topping the board exam, I did not get that happiness because I know that worldly things cannot give me that eternal and eternal happiness. I chose Jain initiation because here I will experience endless happiness without hurting anyone. ‘

Diamond merchant took initiation with family A businessman who traded diamonds in Surat, along with his wife and 2 children, took initiation at a grand ceremony held in Ahmedabad on April 2018. The special thing is that PM Narendra Modi was also honored for topping the daughter of a businessman who became a monk at South Gujarat University some time ago. His son was studying CA.

Connected to a billionaire family, the MBBS topper left the fascination In July 2018 itself, Hina Hingd, the MBBS topper and daughter of a billionaire family, gave up her worldly life. Hina took initiation at an event held in Surat. After taking initiation from Jain tradition, the identity of Hina Hingd has now become Sadhvi Sri Visharadamal. Hina had been persuading her parents and other family members to take initiation for the last 12 years. Hina took initiation from spiritual master Acharya Vijay Yashovarma Sureshwarji Maharaj. 28-year-old Hina belongs to a billionaire family. Gold medalist Hina of Ahmednagar University was practicing for the last 3 years. She was attracted to spirituality in her student life.

There is hardly anyone in the turbulence of life who does not want to earn money and wealth. But there comes a time when even after attaining everything in life there remains an emptiness and then the mind seeks peace. Probably there are many people who have decided to become monk-sadhvi or Jain monk in the desire for the same mental peace and spirituality. Let me introduce you to some such people and families who left all wealth and opulence and took initiation and left everything and became monks.