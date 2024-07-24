The Copa América for the Colombian National Team was a bittersweet tournament for the players and the coaching staff. Although they missed the final, the team left with good feelings for the upcoming tests in the international field.

For this reason, several members of the team received offers from abroad to be part of big teams. James Rodríguez, Richard Ríos and Johan Mojica have been the most sought after by clubs to continue their football careers in Europe. Nowa, rumors began to circulate that the Technical Director, Néstor Lorenzo, also received offers from several teams.

According to versions such as that of the Argentine journalist Adrián Magnoli or the Colombian Ricardo Henao, The coach had received several approaches from some national teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup which he would be considering after the Copa América. This would put his renewal with the tricolor at risk.

According to Magnoli, Lorenzo himself confirmed two proposals but did not give more details regarding the news that could affect the process in the Colombian National Team. The coach, at the end of the tournament, showed himself to be very committed to the team and optimistic about the future of the National Team in future tournaments.

However, this version would be wrong and the coach would not be considering any proposal from another national team. Lucas Jaramillo, representative of Néstor Lorenzo, told EL TIEMPO that these are just rumors and do not represent the reality of the relations between Lorenzo and the Colombian National Team.

Now, the coach faces the challenge of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers that will be held between the United States, Mexico and Canada. Lorenzo will seek to return to the Colombian National Team in the international tournament after missing the 2022 edition of Qatar.