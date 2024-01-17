He miss Universe It is the most famous beauty pageant in the world, in which a large number of candidates from various parts appear every year. In addition, the event represents an important showcase to show the wonders of the nation in which it is held year after year. In this sense, the Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathewstold a local media that this international contest could be held in our country, since There is an interest in Peru being a headquarters in the future.

Could Miss Universe be held in Peru?

According to the head of Tourism, the Government Peru plans to host Miss Universe; If realized, it could bring benefits to the country: the example is The Saviorwhich received the beauty queens in 2023. However, it clarifies that for now it is only an approach, since there are still several points to analyze in this regard, such as the issue of budgets.

“There is an approach so that the Miss Universe can be developed in our country. The experience that El Salvador has had is taken as a reference, where the country had intelligently taken advantage of this event to have global visibility and promote tourism, but also investments and trade at the same time.”, he declared in RPP.

Where will Miss Universe 2024 take place?

The most recent edition of the beauty pageant took place in El Salvador, in the final ceremony it was announced in style that, in 2024, the Miss Universe will be held in Mexico. This will be the fourth time that said country has hosted this large-scale event.

In this way, the candidates from each country will travel to the Aztec lands to participate in the different competitions within the duration of the contest, in which, in addition, the current queen, Sheynnis Palacios, will present her crown to her successor.

