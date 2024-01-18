In recent days, there was talk of the possibility that the Miss Universe could be held in Peru, regarding the topic the Minister of Tourism himself spoke, Juan Carlos Mathews, and stated that there was an approach from the Government to evaluate everything that would entail for this event to take place in our country. Along these lines, Jessica Newton, businesswoman and organizer of Miss Peru, gave statements in which she was optimistic and revealed conversations with Mincetur to see the options and make the idea of ​​bringing the pageant possible.

YOU CAN SEE: Could Miss Universe be held in Peru? Minister of Tourism explains: “There is an approach”

Would Miss Universe be held in Peru?

Juan Carlos Mathews, current head of Mincetur, spoke with RPP and said that there is an approach so that the famous international competition can be developed in Peru. However, he clarifies that there are still many points to evaluate, such as the budget, to carry out the actions that would make this scenario possible and for the country to be before the eyes of the world.

“The experience that El Salvador has had is taken as a reference, where the country had intelligently taken advantage of this event to have global visibility and promote tourism, but also investments and trade at the same time.”, he explained in said medium.

YOU CAN SEE: Why doesn't Luciana Fuster want to participate in the Miss Universe? Jessica Newton reveals strong reason

What did Jessica Newton say about the Miss Universe event in Peru?

Businesswoman Jessica Newton spoke about the possible arrival of Miss Universe to Perushe expressed her interest in the subject and stated that there had already been a meeting with the authorities of the Ministry of Tourism and Promperú and made the proposal to not only bring the Miss Universe, but also the Miss Grand International. In that sense, she was asked if she considers the citizen insecurity as an obstacle to materializing these projects and this is what he responded.

“I think our country has a lot to show the world. Not only in terms of tourism, but also on a gastronomic and cultural level. We are a more than interesting proposal. (…) I consider that this (insecurity) is going to be one of the issues that we are going to raise, but while it is true, other countries that have had complicated circumstances have also hosted enormous events (…) I believe that that is not a impediment“he said in conversation with RPP.

Will Luciana Fuster participate in the Miss Universe?

After his commented presentation at the Miss Grand International, some followers of Luciana Fuster wondered if she could represent Peru in the Miss Universe. Therefore, the Peruvian model had a forceful response in this regard.

“I don't see on my map, in the future, competing in another beauty contest. It is impossible for me. I am very happy with this title, with this triumph, not only for me and my family, but for all of Peru.”he expressed.



#Universe #held #Peru #citizen #insecurity #Jessica #Newton #responds