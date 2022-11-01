Almost 6 years have passed since the Mexican team played his last America Cupbeing eliminated in the quarterfinals at the hands of Chile, with the scandalous rout of 7-0.
From that moment on, only returns have been possible, which have never been finalized. The scheduling dates have caused no agreements to be reached for El Tri’s return to competition.
The first appearance of the Aztec team was in the cup held in Ecuador 1993, reaching the final where they faced Argentina. In the quarterfinals, they left Peru on the road, while in the semifinal they beat the host.
Although it is true that the Aztec team has never been able to become champion of the Copa América, it has two runner-up finishes, which were reached in 1993 and 2001, respectively, falling in the final against Argentina 2-1, and against Colombia by 1-0.
In the month of June, the president of the FMF, Yon de Luisa, commented at a press conference that in addition to his desire to be able to return to said competition, they would look for an alternate tournament where both Conmebol and Concacaf would be involved, which would never be concrete.
“I am sure, not just from Concacaf and Conmebol, but from the hand of FIFA, which will be the most interested in having these preparatory tournaments as it did for Qatar 2022, surely we will have news that they would propose us, we would be very happy to have a tournament shared with our brothers from Conmebol and if possible from other confederations even better”he detailed.
This is how the possible return of Mexico to the Copa América is still far away. At the end of the World Cup, hopefully the negotiations will begin again and the push and pull between the long-pants of both confederations to reach a common agreement.
