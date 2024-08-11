Home policy

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the Russian region of Kursk. ECFR military expert Gustav Gressel has now commented on the situation on the ground and the chances of the attack for Ukraine.

Kiev/Moscow – Recently (7 August) Ukraine launched a surprise attack on Russia. From Sumy, troops crossed the Russian border and entered the enemy region of Kursk in the far west of Russia. It is the first time Ukrainian troops have crossed the border since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin was forced to react quickly by the attack on Kursk.

The attack prompted Vladimir Putin to declare a state of emergency for the oblast in Russia’s far west and to increase security at the local nuclear power plant for fear of attacks. While the heavy fighting in Kursk continues, military and Eastern European expert Gustav Gressel from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) has now commented on the situation in Kursk and on the risks and hopes of the surprise attack for Ukraine.

Military expert Gressel warns of potential dangers of the Kursk offensive for Ukraine

Although information from the Kursk front has so far been “very sketchy” and is based primarily on sources and video material from Russia, Ukraine is currently making major advances and gaining territory in Putin’s territory. “The Ukrainians probably control a territory between Sudscha in the east, Malaja Loknja in the north and Novoiwanowkaim in the northwest,” Gressel sums up the current situation on the ground in Kursk in an interview with Mirror Online.

A new analysis by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia is now doing better at defending itself against Ukrainian attacks in Kursk than it did last week. Nevertheless, geolocated images and Russian reports indicate that Ukrainian forces are largely holding their positions. According to ECFR expert Gressel, three units of Ukrainian brigades are involved in the Kursk offensive – but their exact contingent is unclear.

Even though the advance into Russian territory initially surprised Putin, the ECFR expert warnsMirror Online also from potential dangers that the Kursk offensive for Ukraine. In the long run, according to the Eastern European expert, it will be difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces to hold positions in Kursk. With every further advance, more and more personnel and material will have to be brought in. Gressel therefore adds a clear warning to his assessment of the situation on the ground: “The Kursk maneuver could usher in the military end of Ukraine,” he points out.

Military expert Gressel: “Ukraine’s advantage of surprise could quickly turn into a disadvantage”

Holding the position in Kursk for several months would mean enormous military costs that, according to the ECFR expert, would be “hardly sustainable” for Ukraine. In addition, a potential extension of the front line would primarily benefit Russia. “It has more weapons, ammunition and personnel that it can deploy on a longer front. Ukraine’s advantage of surprise could quickly turn into a disadvantage,” Gressel explains.

According to Gressel, the Ukrainian offensive on Kursk came at a time in the war when Volodymyr Zelensky and other high-ranking Ukrainian officials had long since realized that the help of international allies was not enough to finally repel Russia. According to Gressel, Western offers of support were “too much for Ukraine to die” but “too little for Ukraine to live.”

Ukraine’s persistent personnel and material concerns are also a problem in Kursk

In Kursk, the long-standing problem that the Ukrainian troops have been struggling with since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression is now once again becoming apparent: “Ukraine is not acting from a position of strength. It is inferior to the Russian army in terms of personnel and ammunition,” Gressel sums up.

In addition, the Russian offensive in Donbass and can only be stopped by Ukraine with great difficulty. “Many of the brigades deployed there are pretty worn out. They are waiting to be replaced by fresh forces, which are currently being deployed in Kursk,” emphasises the military expert.

The situation in Donbass recently (9 August) prompted the head of the Ukrainian secret service, Kyrylo Budanov, to make a less than hopeful statement. “From a military point of view, it is much easier to recapture Crimea than Donbass, whose front is more than 1,000 kilometres long and more than 200 kilometres deep,” Budanov admitted to the US media Forbes during a speech at the Kyiv School of Economics.

Damage from the Kursk offensive remains manageable for the Kremlin: “Putin has already survived many crises”

While Putin continues to exert massive pressure on Zelensky’s troops in eastern Ukraine, which has been under battle since 2014, with his large-scale Donbass offensive, another question is moving to the center of the war: How exactly will Putin proceed in Kursk? According to the Eastern European expert, it is likely that Putin will now resort to increased troop deployments in Kursk.

“Russia’s newly formed 44th Army Corps has about 7,000 men in the Kursk region,” estimates Gressel. However, since Putin’s troops are stationed further away from the border, their relocation is now a very likely option. It is also conceivable that Putin will move some more of his troops from the war zones in the Kharkiv region and the Donbass to Kursk.

According to Eastern European expert Gressel, the damage that the Kursk offensive has caused to the Kremlin is still bearable for Russia’s long-standing ruler. Although the Kursk offensive has damaged the credibility of Russian propaganda, the Kremlin is likely to be able to accept it: “Putin has already survived many crises,” Gressel says. “Kursk is on the periphery – which the Russian leadership cares less about. They are more willing to accept losses there,” he stresses. (fh)