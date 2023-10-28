Luciana Fuster She has starred on national and international covers for her victory in Miss Grand International 2023. The golden crown that means the second for Peru has generated the joy of all Peruvians. Given Luciana’s effort in the pageant and her good performance, users wonder if she can be the next representative of Peru in the Miss Universe. The missologist Julio Castillo and the former Miss Peru contestant, Lía Lemor, spoke exclusively with La República about the steps that Fuster should follow to go to the international pageant.

Luciana has just triumphed as the new Miss Grand International. What is coming for her?

—J: As a Peruvian I am very happy. He has taken it upon himself to carry the name of Peru on his chest and he has done it extremely well. Luciana is well known nationally, so all of Peru has been attentive to her participation. She has given me a lot of pleasure, she has done a spectacular job. ANDThe merit of his effort has been the crown.

—L: It has been very difficult for such a controversial girl to be able to turn around. She has given it a good focus. I have heard many comments that she left work and started studying English. Seeing the details behind the scenes and the results… has been a tremendous joy. Peru is becoming stronger in competitions.

—It was said that he was going to stay in Vietnam for a year, but on the MGI website they say that now it is two years. Is that so? When would your official return be?

—J: What happens is that due to organizational issues the contract may vary. Actually the queen is for one year, but she has a current two-year contract with the organization. That is what has been reported recently. She can be called for any social project and work with the current queen of the next one. For that purpose Nawat does it, so that they work together. Before there was one queen who attended all the activities, now there will be two. It is Luciana who must now send a message of peace. She must take full advantage of the contest platform due to the current situation.

—So, will we see Luciana Fuster with the queen of 2022, Isabella Menin?

—J: I believe that this contract is made based on Luciana. The previous queen will return to her country and Luciana is the one who will stay for two years and work with the queen who succeeds her in 2024.

—What is the exact remuneration you will receive?

—J: Payment is made for the year it is crowned. The other may be a monthly payment because you will work with brands and photographic productions. The organization then receives monetary income. I have heard that Luciana would receive 50% of that income, and the other 50% for the organization. She is the queen, but she is also a business. Luciana will take advantage of the MGI platform and also because she is a public image.

Will Luciana Fuster compete with the Peruvian band for Miss Universe?

—J: I’ll tell you something. Miss Universe Thailand was crowned Miss Supranational. The MS is a Polish competition, so there has been no problem on that part. Even the same organization in which she was queen has congratulated her for going to Miss Universe. The same director of the Miss Peru Organization pointed out that after Luciana’s contract at the Miss Grand International ends, she can do whatever she wants and see the possibilities so that she can compete.

—The image of Miss Grand International has changed after this edition has been the most viewed of all…

—J: Luciana right now is accompanied by the top 10. Right now she is with the 9 international women and they are doing activities in Vietnam and all possible places. And I think it’s nice because it makes them much better known. It gives them the opportunity to enjoy their success. I love the Grand International because the competition has a short time and that Luciana has won the second gold for Peru, what a joy.

—Luciana has conquered the Asian public since she arrived in Vietnam, what has been her strategy with the public?

—J: The television theme has been very useful to her. She knows how to handle cameras, she knows how to work with an audience, she knows how to reach people. In addition to being beautiful, she has charisma. And the misses prepare according to the country in which they are going to compete. It is important to engage with the public.

What guarantees the success of an MGI?

—J: One crowns the queens, but the queens are also in charge of setting out their own paths.

—L: They plot their destiny.

—J: The queens are not going to belong to you for life and they have their own dreams. Each of them move to the field that they like. For example, Marina left us in second place in the Miss World and she had the dream of opening her own school.. And now it has been in force for many years. The queens represent the country and that is the end, but from there the path is agreed in each area. Luciana will be given many opportunities, but she decides the path.

—L: I think having won is the springboard, it allows you to think about long-term business, about doing school. This is a good time for her if she wants to aim for that. If her intention is to train misses in the following generations, this is the time. She is an influencer, without being a queen she has a very important platform. She is going to face very juicy contracts, really important brands. She has gained experience without realizing it.

—You also have the experience of Miss Teen Model 2015…

—J: Yes, and the following year he went to a contest in Brazil and won it. He already has enough experience. And how great that he has won the title in any contest that was presented. What’s more, all the Miss Grand candidates were surprised that she has 4 million followers. The director himself was also surprised and wanted to evaluate if the followers were true and they were. She was ready to pick up the crown.

Why would Jessica Newton choose Luciana for Miss Grand and not Miss Universe?

—J: The organization asks them which contest they want to go to. Each girl (Luciana Fuster and Alessia Rovegno) chose. I know that because I had queens in charge back then. It is Luciana who chose to go to Miss Grand. One is going to compete according to your style: if you think the contest is going to match your style, go to the one who you think will win the crown. Jessica was criticized for the choice, but everything is for a purpose. You evaluate who you will work with for a year. Even Nawat’s partner and the current Miss Grand queen came to crown Luciana. The comments are unnecessary.

—Well, negative comments have accompanied her since before she was Miss Grand Peru, but she took it upon herself to work hard and leave the country’s name high…

—J: In fact, the contest was minimized. And if you see the end of the contest, the well-groomed girls, the spectacular setting. The lighting, the music, the production, the bikinis, how the directors were rewarded to encourage them to do better work.

—A video came out of Mr. Nawat saying that Luciana’s contracts in Peru would sort of take a backseat, that she can do whatever she wants. What does she think?

—L: I think it’s better. It suits her.

—J: What happens is that as an organization they have to see everything. They have to see that everything is in order because they have to work with other brands. Luciana works with other brands. They are going to have to have a conversation, it is an issue of concern that he has had and it is a commitment that she has had.

—L: At some point the idea must have crossed your mind. She had a winning mentality, and this drags down many things: work, contracts, relationships, everything. Now it is her new reality and it is something that in any case must have a solution, which must be the most viable.

—J: Even the director herself, Jessica and her boyfriend Patricio, have not been able to have a conversation with her because she is now fully committed. They have to see a solution.

—The Miss Universe changed owners, and Asians have a culture of making the guest feel good. What would be the MU’s expectations for this year?

—J: Miss Universe is in El Salvador. The final is on November 18. Because it is a Latin country, the Latinas are super strong. Furthermore, we know well that Asians have a passion for beauty pageants. This competition will be very strong, because Asians and Latinos will come very strongly. I see Camila Escribens with quite a few possibilities. She was part of the top 10 of Miss Grand International.

—L: I really like its shape. I see her and she looks very poised, easygoing. He speaks English very well. We are in a streak of well-prepared Peruvians. Not only in physical matters, but also in development and public speaking.

Is Miss Universe losing prestige?

—This edition of the MGI has generated a lot of attention. Even on Instagram, Miss Grand International has already surpassed the number of followers of Miss Universe

—J: The prestige has not been lost. We are all aware of Miss Universe. The issue of the rules has caused some fans to disagree. Now that they are married women, transgender… All of this generates controversy. I think it’s great to open up the mentality of being inclusive. A mother is not going to stop being a mother. An older woman has more experience than competing with a 19-year-old woman.

—Will expectations rise for Miss Grand Peru?

—L: They are going to try harder.

—J: Peruvian women have always been at the top. The fence is very high, they must be clear. They won’t want to get out of the top 5.

—Who could be a possible candidate for Miss Grand Perú 2024?

—J: Arlette Rujel, won the crown of Hispanic American Queen. I see her and I think she would be perfect in the Miss Grand International. She would make it perfect. She works at ‘Reventonazo de la Chola’, she teaches catwalk, she has a spectacular afro. I was taking photos with her on Sunday and with Kelin Rivera and she told me that it is one of her biggest dreams to participate in it. Now that Luciana won, I hope she cheers up and goes.

—L: She started at Miss Teen, she prepared at the Marina Mora school. I remember that I have been her teacher. She is very involved in what she does. I remember that she became a coach at school and teaches several workshops. At lunch time, she was eating and with her English book next to her. She took advantage of her free time to study. She is adding a lot to the television experience as she was with Luciana.

