Leo Messi’s name will always be linked to FC Barcelona. Not only as a purely sporting relationship but also historical, with very romantic brushstrokes. The history between the club and the player exceeded all limits that anyone, in the past, has put in mind and that is that Messi, without a doubt, is the greatest figure and legend of the culé team.
Lionel Messi’s time at Barcelona was epic, his mark as a footballer had an impressive impact on the structure of FC Barcelona and everyone knows it. His sudden departure, forced by purely salary issues, caused a maximum and total stir in the club’s fans. The farewell of the top star and idol caused a negative impact everywhere.
However, despite being an active part of PSG,
Leo Messi is currently living at PSG where, even when he doesn’t seem to fit in at all, it is popular knowledge, knowing that he is doing everything in his power to achieve it. However, a new vibration caused the river to start moving.
“I feel indebted, I hope that Messi’s chapter has not ended at Barcelona”
– Joan Laporta
After the victory against Real Madrid for the classic in the United States, Joan Laporta was intercepted by several journalists who once again touched on the subject of Leo Messi and Barça. “I believe, I hope and I wish that the Leo Messi chapter has not ended at Barça. I believe that it is our responsibility to ensure that this chapter, which is still open and has not been closed, has a moment in which it can be done as should have been done and that it has a much more splendid ending than it was”, commented.
Lionel Messi is part of the club’s history and his departure left a void in the fans. Even though the team seems to be improving little by little without him, a ‘last dance’ in Barcelona, adjusting his salary expectations, fitting into the club’s proposed new economic system, would be the most appropriate thing to conclude the story of a legendary .
