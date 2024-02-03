In the recent match between Getafe and Real Madrid, Jude Bellingham finds himself in the eye of the storm after allegedly using the word “rapist” at Mason Greenwood in the middle of a dispute over the ball. These events, recorded during the game, generate a debate about the possible sanction that the English player could face.
However, the Bellingham environment defends a different version. According to sources close to the player, instead of using the controversial word, Bellingham would have said a clear 'rubbish' (rubbish). This contrasts with the initial interpretation and raises questions about the veracity of the accusation.
In Valdebebas, the speed and vehemence with which the player is attacked without concrete evidence is striking. The entity defends its version firmly, questioning the usefulness of the League in hiring a lip reader to clarify the matter, calling the measure populist and lacking common sense.
For more news about Real Madrid
Could Bellingham face sanction for his words?
The answer lies in the nature of their expressions. The League, by hiring a lip reader, indicates a willingness to clarify the situation. Without conclusive evidence, Getafe could defend its player by taking the case to the Competition Committee. The League will take action, but the legal process could offer clarity on this controversial episode.
Uncertainty surrounds Bellingham's words to Greenwood, with divergent interpretations and a lack of compelling evidence. The speed with which the accusation was launched and the player's defense raise doubts. The resolution, in the hands of the Competition Committee, could clarify the truth and question the effectiveness of measures such as hiring a lip reader.
#Jude #Bellingham #face #sanction #words #Mason #Greenwood
Leave a Reply