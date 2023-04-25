Last weekend, the programs “Jirón del humor”, “JB en ATV” and “El reventonazo” brought out the best of themselves to be crowned as the best entertainment of the last weekend. On the one hand, latinthrough a new bet, presented iconic comedians such as ‘Mayimbu’ and Melcochita. On the side of channel 9, the income and the first episodes with Cucumber they would seek to compensate for Dayanita’s departure. For its part, América prepared fun sketches led by Chola Chabuca. In the following note, she knows which program won in ratings.

“Blowout of the chola”

He “Blowout of the chola” made funny sequences. One of them was the presentation of “Los Chicos Dorados”, the casting of “Luz de Habruna 3” and they had the presence of Carlos Carlín and Johanna San Miguel to present “Barby rehabilitation”.

“JB on ATVs”

Jorge Benavides and his cast renewed their humorous proposals and surprised the public with fun sequences like ‘Mark Frito’ and the musical ‘Peaches’, as part of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Gabriela Serpa asked Alfredo Benavides to clarify his feelings.

“Sliver of Humor”

The income of mayimbú surprised several followers of the Jirón del Humor program, who also starred in a tender hug with ‘Chino Risas’. Likewise, the presentation of Melcochita on television generated a lot of expectation in the audience.

Rating list of entertainment programs for April 22

“The blowout of the chola”: 8.7

“The miracles of the rose”: 8.0

“JB on ATVs”: 7.7

“Women of the PM”: 6.6

“Sliver of humor”: 6.2

