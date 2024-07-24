James David Rodriguez He is one of the most eye-catching footballers in the transfer market, after the Cucuteño terminated his contract with the Sao Paulo, Brazil, club where he could not fit in and left with much controversy.

The captain of the Colombia selection He is a free agent after a turbulent experience in Brazilian football and the last few stormy months he lived under the orders of the Argentine coach. Luis Zubeldia, who did not take it into account for his project.

Now, the 33-year-old has complete freedom to choose his next club and there are several teams that are after him. Spain They say that Celta de Vigo has him in its plans and has already made an official offer.

Is James Rodriguez a real option for Millonarios?

However, in the last few hours a press rumor emerged that indicated a possible rapprochement of Millionaires with the environment of James Rodriguezthere was even talk of a scheduled meeting.

EL TIEMPO consulted Millonarios’ top management, who stated in one word that the rumors are “lies.”

The Millionaires Rumor

According to information from Julio Sanchez Cristo, director of the W Radio -a medium that is attached to the Amber Capital Colombia conglomerate in which Gustavo Serpa, in addition to being the largest shareholder of Millonarios, is also the CEO- the representative of James Rodríguez, Jorge Mendes, was going to meet with the largest shareholder of the Embajador club in Madrid.

“Two dinners confirmed with James Rodriguez’s manager, Jorge Mendes. One with Gustavo Serpa, at the Lando restaurant in Madrid, and another with Fuad Char, in Barranquilla,” he said.

For now, what has been said and published in the last few hours seems to be a rumour, as there are many factors that must be taken into account in order to carry out a signing of such magnitude.

James Rodriguez At Sao Paulo in Brazil he earned more than 2 million dollars per season, a figure currently prohibited for any club in Colombian professional football.

