It has just been released in Peru, “Avatar: the way of water”, the sequel to the successful first part of director James Cameron. And although everything indicates that it will be another success, he already has his next project in mind.

Cameron, tired of everyone claiming that Jack could fit with Rose at the door at the end of “titanic”, has decided to make a small documentary in which he will test whether Jack could really have been saved. However, the director of the successful tape with Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet has already announced the results of that hypothesis.

Did Jack fit in the doorway with Rose in “Titanic”?

James Cameronthe director of the tape, has been totally scientific, down to the smallest detail, to see if Jack could have survived with Rose in the finale of “titanic”. His answer is categorical.

”We have carried out an exhaustive forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft in the film and we are going to do a small special that will be released in February. We took two doppelgangers that had the same body mass as Kate and Leo and we put sensors all over and in them and put them in ice water and tested to see if they could have survived through a variety of methods, and the answer was that there was no way they could both have survived. only one could survive ”, Cameron revealed in an interview with Postmedia.

Since “Titanic” came out, this hypothesis has been one of the most famous and replicated. Photo: Imgur

“Titanic” will be re-released in theaters in USA in February, and during that month this new Cameron project can be seen on National Geographic. “Maybe, after 25 years, I won’t have to deal with this anymore,” the director laughed.

The director does not regret the end of “Titanic”

Cameron was also asked if he regretted not giving Jack a happy ending in “titanic”, but the director defended his decision.