dThey say that you don’t appreciate what you have until you lose it, and perhaps because of the great truth that the saying contains, in the hours before the start of this week without electricity my body experiences some unusual reactions, such as tremors, spasms and continued lifting of the muscles. eyebrows. If I think about it, practically everything I do throughout the day requires the use of light; Even reading in bed before going to sleep requires the presence of a lamp on the bedside table. To make the strange symptoms subside, I choose as the only solution to not think about it, to let myself go and live the next few days game by game, as I would Diego Pablo Simeone in the same situation.

I try to convince myself, of course, of the importance of the test, since, according to the United Nationselectricity for lighting represents 6% of CO emissions 2 Worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency, approximately 3% of global oil demand can be attributed to lighting. “Energy saving is essential in the fight against climate change and reducing energy dependence”, says the European Union. In the case of electrical energy, it is necessary for lighting, preserving food, activating the dishwasher, washing clothes, teleworking, charging your cell phone, watching movies on TV, listening to music… When listing these simple daily tasks, I notice how my eyebrows They do their thing again, so, without further delay, I entrust myself to Santa Bárbara, thunder is coming.