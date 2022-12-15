Henry Cavill announced today that he will not be returning to the cast of Superman, despite the fact that a few months ago he announced his return as the well-known superhero. At the moment, therefore, the actor will have much more time than expected, given that he has also abandoned the series The Witcher due to the decisions of the producers of the same, which is taking a totally different turn compared to the books, of which Henry Cavill is a big fan.

The actor Rahul Kohli did not miss the opportunity, and through a Tweets suggested that he and Cavill they should work together in a product set in the universe Warhammerbe it a movie or a TV show. This proposal immediately created a stir among enthusiasts, who said they were enthusiastic about such an idea.

Hey Henry, fuck it, let’s make a Warhammer movie/limited series. Kind regards, Rahul — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 15, 2022

Warhammer is one of the great passions of Henry Cavilland in the event that this collaboration materializes, the actor could have more influence on the development of the series, and thus avoid repeating mistakes similar to those seen with The Witcher And Superman. Obviously at the moment there is nothing concrete, but the screenwriter C. Robert Cargill he has already said he is interested in working with the two actors on a similar project.