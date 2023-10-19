Since when Heidi Kisses she went away from Big Brother, all the contestants and viewers are wondering what happened to him. After the harsh confrontation she had with her father, Gieffina decided to leave the most spied on house in Italy but, according to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, she could soon return there. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Heidi Baci was one of competitors most popular and talked about in the new edition of Big Brother. A few days ago gieffina decided to abandon the gameexactly after tough comparison supported with his father.

The latter had gone to visit her inside the most spied on house in Italy to speak negatively about her attendance of his daughter with Massimiliano Varrese. Heidi Baci couldn’t resist voltage and, during the night, he decided to leave without even saying goodbye to the others tenants of the House. In light of this, everyone is now wondering what happened to the former contestant of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini.

Some claim that he has taken his own back telephone and control of his social profiles but, despite this, he still hasn’t published any posts or stories. Furthermore, the former gieffina has not yet released any interview.

However, according to some indiscretions which are becoming more and more insistent, there could be a secret behind his exit from the scene exclusive contract with the reality show broadcast on Canale 5. Therefore, there is a probability that Heidi Baci could return to the Big Brother and maybe explain i reasons which led him to make the drastic decision to abandon the game.